Delhi Blast Plot: How Much Money Did Dr Umar Receive?

Delhi blast suspect Umar Nabi. (Photo: IANS)
A significant new revelation has emerged in the car explosion case near the Red Fort in Delhi. It has been discovered how much money the suspect Dr. Umar Nabi and his associates received for planning the Delhi explosion.
Sources from the Delhi Police have revealed that Umar and his associates had gathered approximately ₹20 lakh in cash to execute the conspiracy.
According to the police, Dr. Muzammil, Dr. Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen collectively raised around ₹20 lakh, which was later handed over to Dr. Umar Mohammed.
During the investigation, it was also found that the suspects had purchased approximately 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser, costing around ₹3 lakh, from Gurugram, Nuh, and surrounding areas.
It is suspected that this fertiliser was used to create an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which caused the explosion near the Red Fort.
Sources further indicated that there was a financial dispute between Umar and Muzammil, suggesting internal disagreements within the group. To maintain secrecy and advance their plan, Umar created a private Signal group with two to four members, through which discussions about chemicals and targets took place.
Additionally, another significant revelation has come to light in the Delhi explosion case. Investigators discovered that minutes before the explosion, Umar Mohammed had visited a mosque in Old Delhi, where he stayed for over 10 minutes before heading towards the Red Fort.
This detail, obtained through local intelligence and CCTV footage, is now being scrutinised to ascertain if he met any associate or received last-minute instructions there.
It is worth noting that the explosion occurred on November 10 at approximately 6:52 PM, causing a stir in Delhi and prompting an immediate security alert. The blast took place near one of India's most iconic monuments.
Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially took over the investigation from the Delhi Police. NIA officials have cordoned off the area.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Delhi Blast News