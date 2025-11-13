Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Delhi Blast Plot: How Much Money Did Dr Umar Receive?

A new major revelation has emerged in the Delhi blast case. Muzammil, Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen collectively gathered money, which was handed over to Umar. The investigation is ongoing.

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Delhi blast suspect Umar Nabi. (Photo: IANS)

A significant new revelation has emerged in the car explosion case near the Red Fort in Delhi. It has been discovered how much money the suspect Dr. Umar Nabi and his associates received for planning the Delhi explosion.

Sources from the Delhi Police have revealed that Umar and his associates had gathered approximately ₹20 lakh in cash to execute the conspiracy.

According to the police, Dr. Muzammil, Dr. Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen collectively raised around ₹20 lakh, which was later handed over to Dr. Umar Mohammed.

Suspects purchased 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser

During the investigation, it was also found that the suspects had purchased approximately 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser, costing around ₹3 lakh, from Gurugram, Nuh, and surrounding areas.

It is suspected that this fertiliser was used to create an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which caused the explosion near the Red Fort.

Sources further indicated that there was a financial dispute between Umar and Muzammil, suggesting internal disagreements within the group. To maintain secrecy and advance their plan, Umar created a private Signal group with two to four members, through which discussions about chemicals and targets took place.

Umar stayed in a mosque for 10 minutes

Additionally, another significant revelation has come to light in the Delhi explosion case. Investigators discovered that minutes before the explosion, Umar Mohammed had visited a mosque in Old Delhi, where he stayed for over 10 minutes before heading towards the Red Fort.

This detail, obtained through local intelligence and CCTV footage, is now being scrutinised to ascertain if he met any associate or received last-minute instructions there.

Explosion occurred on November 10

It is worth noting that the explosion occurred on November 10 at approximately 6:52 PM, causing a stir in Delhi and prompting an immediate security alert. The blast took place near one of India's most iconic monuments.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially took over the investigation from the Delhi Police. NIA officials have cordoned off the area.

#Delhiblast

Delhi Blast: DNA Confirms Driver of Explosive-Laden Car Was Dr Umar Nabi; Turkey Angle Revealed

Five Arrested in Assam for Incendiary Social Media Posts Following Delhi Car Blast

Blast in Delhi

Delhi Blast: Man was two feet from car, narrowly escaped death, recounts eyewitness

Delhi Blast News

Delhi News

Published on:

13 Nov 2025 11:20 am

English News / National News / Delhi Blast Plot: How Much Money Did Dr Umar Receive?

Bihar Election

National News

Delhi Blast News

