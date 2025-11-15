Two Doctors Detained from Nuh Linked to Al-Falah University, Investigation Underway

Two doctors detained from Al-Falah University (IANS)
Delhi Blast Case: A special team of Haryana Police has taken a significant step in the 'Faridabad terror module' case by detaining two more doctors from Nuh district.
According to police sources, both are undergoing intensive interrogation. One of the detained doctors had recently completed his MBBS degree from Al-Falah University in Faridabad on November 2, and had finished his apprenticeship.
The other doctor is also a former student of the same university and was currently working at a private hospital in Nuh.
In the recent operation to dismantle the terror module, approximately 2,900 kilograms of explosive material was seized from Faridabad. The operation was conducted jointly in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The wires of this module are said to be connected to the car bomb blast that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi.
A powerful explosion in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort on Monday evening at around 6:52 PM resulted in 13 deaths and critically injured over 20 people. Investigations have revealed that the three previously arrested suspected doctors – Dr. Umar Nabi, Dr. Muzammil Ganai, and Dr. Shaheen Shahid – used a Switzerland-based encrypted messaging app to plan and coordinate the terror plot.
In this case, the police had already arrested a total of eight individuals, including three doctors associated with Al-Falah University. Several other suspects have been taken into custody for questioning. Along with the Haryana Police, other central investigation agencies are also thoroughly investigating the matter.
