Delhi Blast: ‘Objectionable’ Social Media Posts Spark Outrage, 15 Youths Arrested in Assam

Image: IANS
In a case of posting 'objectionable' content on social media following the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, 15 youths have been arrested.
This action has been taken in Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided information about the arrest of the Muslim youths on Thursday morning.
Sarma wrote in his post on X, "In addition to the 6 arrests made yesterday in connection with offensive posts on social media (Social Media Post On Delhi Blast) following the Delhi blasts, we have arrested some more people overnight."
These include Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon), Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi), Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur), Firuj Ahmed alias Papon (Lakhimpur), Sahil Shoman Sikdar alias Shahidul Islam (Barpeta), Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta), Nasim Akram (Hojai), Taslim Ahmed (Kamarup), Abdur Rohim Mulla alias Bappi Hussain (South Salmara).
The Assam CM further wrote in his post that 15 people have been arrested across Assam so far. The Assam Police will not compromise with those who glorify violence.
This action comes after Sarma's statement on Wednesday, in which he said that the administration's goal is to apprehend those who support terrorism.
He told reporters, "We will catch those who support terrorists and take action against them. These people are trying to disrupt the situation in Assam."
Intelligence agencies on Thursday revealed a major terror plot linked to the Delhi explosions, which claimed 12 lives. Sources say that the suspects had allegedly planned to attack multiple locations.
A source from the intelligence department stated, "After the recovery of the i20 and Ecosport cars, it was also revealed that two more old vehicles were being prepared to be fitted with explosives."
Furthermore, investigation agencies reported that approximately eight suspects were allegedly preparing to carry out explosions at four locations, each assigned to a specific target city.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused group was to operate in pairs, with each team planning to attack simultaneously using multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Delhi Blast News