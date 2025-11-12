Five Arrested in Assam for Incendiary Social Media Posts Following Delhi Car Blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon after concluding his two-day visit to Bhutan, went directly to LNJP Hospital. There, he met the injured, inquired about their condition, and wished them a speedy recovery. Doctors briefed him on the patients' treatment. In a post on X, the PM wrote, "Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!"