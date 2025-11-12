Five Arrested in Assam for Incendiary Social Media Posts Following Delhi Car Blast

Image: ANI
Red Fort Car Blast: Assam Police have arrested at least five people for spreading inflammatory content on social media following an explosion near the Red Fort in the national capital on November 10. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared this information on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (today). This incident has heightened security concerns across the country, with the explosion claiming 13 lives and injuring over 20 people.
Chief Minister Sarma stated that the arrested individuals have been identified as Matiur Rahman (Darrang), Hasan Ali Mondal (Goalpara), Abdul Latif (Chirang), Wajihul Kamal (Kamarup), and Noor Amin Ahmed (Bongaigaon). All of them were apprehended from various districts of the state. Sarma said, "In connection with the Delhi blast, Assam Police has arrested some individuals for spreading objectionable and inflammatory content online. Assam Police will continue to act swiftly and decisively against anyone misusing social media to spread hate or glorify terror."
A powerful explosion occurred in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station at approximately 6:52 PM on November 10. Preliminary investigations suggest it was a car bomb laden with ammonium nitrate, possibly a suicide attack. The blast was so intense that it set fire to 10-12 nearby vehicles, shattered building windows, and the sound of the explosion was heard up to a hundred metres away.
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation. Dr. Umar Mohammed from Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), reportedly a member of a radical group associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, has emerged as a suspect. Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered 350 kg of explosives and weapons from Faridabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon after concluding his two-day visit to Bhutan, went directly to LNJP Hospital. There, he met the injured, inquired about their condition, and wished them a speedy recovery. Doctors briefed him on the patients' treatment. In a post on X, the PM wrote, "Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!"
