Delhi Blast Case: Fifth Doctor Arrested, Married Day After Explosion

Delhi Blast Case (Image: ANI)
Red Fort Blast: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant revelation in the severe car blast case that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10. The agency has arrested Dr. Janishar Alam, an MBBS graduate from the 2024 batch of Al Falah University in Faridabad, from the Dalkhola area of Uttar Dinajpur district. This explosion resulted in the deaths of 13 people and injured over 20. The case has become more serious with the emergence of a West Bengal connection in the investigation.
The NIA, in collaboration with the Delhi Police, took Janishar into custody on Friday from Suryapur Bazaar in Dalkhola. He had come to his ancestral village, Konal, on November 12 to attend his wedding. He was taken to Siliguri for questioning. Janishar and his father, Tauhid Alam, reside in Ludhiana. According to sources, upon receiving a tip-off, NIA officials first contacted Tauhid in Ludhiana and traced his son's location, after which they reached Dalkhola and made the arrest.
Villagers described Janishar as honest, polite, and calm, expressing surprise at his alleged involvement in a serious case like the blast. He is the fifth doctor arrested from Al Falah University. Previously, the NIA had arrested four doctors from the same university for alleged involvement in the explosion.
The National Medical Commission (NMC), the medical education regulator, has decided to cancel the registration of four accused doctors, including female physician Shaheen Shahid. According to sources, this step has been taken in view of the involvement of doctors in terrorism-related cases. The NIA's investigation is ongoing, and potential links in other states, including West Bengal, are being explored.
