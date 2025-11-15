Delhi Blast Case: Fifth Doctor Arrested, Married Day After Explosion

The NIA, in collaboration with the Delhi Police, took Janishar into custody on Friday from Suryapur Bazaar in Dalkhola. He had come to his ancestral village, Konal, on November 12 to attend his wedding. He was taken to Siliguri for questioning. Janishar and his father, Tauhid Alam, reside in Ludhiana. According to sources, upon receiving a tip-off, NIA officials first contacted Tauhid in Ludhiana and traced his son's location, after which they reached Dalkhola and made the arrest.