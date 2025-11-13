Delhi Blast: DNA Confirms Driver of Explosive-Laden Car Was Dr Umar Nabi; Turkey Angle Revealed

A meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Modi. In this meeting, the Cabinet declared the Red Fort bomb blast as a terrorist attack. In the resolutions passed by the Cabinet, it was stated that the country witnessed a heinous terrorist incident carried out by anti-national forces near the Red Fort on Monday. Several people lost their lives and many others were injured in this explosion. The Cabinet pays deep tribute to the victims of this senseless act of violence and expresses heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to its zero-tolerance policy towards all forms and manifestations of terrorism.