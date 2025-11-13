Delhi Blast: DNA Confirms Driver of Explosive-Laden Car Was Dr Umar Nabi; Turkey Angle Revealed

Umar Nabi, accused in Delhi blast (Photo–X/@ShivanChanana)
Delhi Blast: A new revelation has emerged in the Delhi blast case. Forensic investigation has revealed that the person in the Hyundai i20 car laden with explosives was Dr Umar Nabi. The DNA test of the burnt body recovered from the car wreckage matched 100% with the samples of Umar's family members. This has clarified that terrorist Umar carried out the blast near the Red Fort. 12 people died in this explosion, while more than 20 people were injured.
The teams investigating the case had suspected from the beginning that the person in the car was Dr. Umar. Umar had purchased the white Hyundai i20 car 11 days before the explosion. He was a key member of the Faridabad terror module. He had been absconding since the arrest of terrorist Mujammil and other associates. He became rattled by the action of the security agencies and carried out the incident in a state of panic.
It has also come to light in media reports that Umar's family members were aware of his radicalisation, but none of the family members informed the administration or the police. It is also emerging that Umar was in contact with his handler based in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. In 2022, Umar visited Ankara with some of his associates. During this period, all of them were brainwashed. The NIA team has sought cooperation from the Turkish embassy in this matter.
A meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Modi. In this meeting, the Cabinet declared the Red Fort bomb blast as a terrorist attack. In the resolutions passed by the Cabinet, it was stated that the country witnessed a heinous terrorist incident carried out by anti-national forces near the Red Fort on Monday. Several people lost their lives and many others were injured in this explosion. The Cabinet pays deep tribute to the victims of this senseless act of violence and expresses heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to its zero-tolerance policy towards all forms and manifestations of terrorism.
