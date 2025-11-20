Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Delhi Blast: Terrorists Changed Plan After Initial Plot to Detonate at Red Fort Parking

During the investigation into the car bomb blast that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi 10 days ago, significant information has emerged. According to investigators, Dr. Umar assembled the explosive device in the parking lot of the Sunehri Masjid, located near the Red Fort. As soon as it was ready, he left the spot and detonated it shortly thereafter. CCTV footage revealed that Umar entered the parking lot at 3:19 PM and left approximately three hours later at 6:28 PM. During these three hours, Umar did not exit the car even once. [&hellip;]

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Blast near Red Fort in Delhi (IANS)

Significant information has emerged during the investigation into the car bomb blast that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi 10 days ago. According to investigators, Dr. Umar assembled the explosive device in the parking lot of Sunehri Masjid, located near the Red Fort.

As soon as it was ready, he left the spot and detonated it shortly after. CCTV footage revealed that Umar entered the parking lot at 3:19 PM and left approximately three hours later at 6:28 PM.

During these three hours, Umar did not exit the car even once. The explosion occurred 25 minutes later, at 6:52 PM, on Netaji Subhash Marg. According to sources, the Red Fort was closed on Monday.

Consequently, the parking lot was almost empty. Due to the reduced crowd, he changed his plan to detonate the bomb in the parking lot. He then carried out the explosion on the crowded Netaji Subhash Marg. The Red Fort is on one side of this road, and Chandni Chowk is on the other.

Chairman of Al-Falah Sent to Custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday morning sent Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the founder of Al-Falah University, to 13 days of ED custody. The case is related to money laundering.

A court was convened at the judge's residence at midnight for Siddiqui's case. He was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at her residence around midnight. The proceedings continued until 1 AM.

More Than 20 Arrests So Far

So far, more than 20 key individuals have been identified in the Delhi bomb blast case, who played a crucial role in hatching and executing the entire conspiracy.

These include the suicide bomber Dr. Umar, the lady surgeon Dr. Shaheen who brainwashed the youth, and Amir Rashid Ali, who provided the car.

More than 20 arrests and detentions have been made in this new module of Jaish. Two clerics, Istiyak and Irfan Ahmed, who aided the terrorist doctors, have also been apprehended.

