Delhi Car Blast Spurs Action: Police Crack Down on Vehicles Without Ownership Transfer in Kashmir

Following a car blast incident near the Red Fort in Delhi, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been put on high alert. A special campaign has been launched across the valley against vehicles whose ownership has not been transferred after sale or purchase.
The primary objective of this campaign is to strengthen vehicle ownership records, prevent the misuse of vehicles registered in other states or those operating without ownership transfer, and bolster public and national security.
According to a police spokesperson, vehicle checking operations have been intensified in Awantipora, South Kashmir. Checking teams have been deployed at several key locations, where numerous vehicles operating without proper documentation and updated ownership records have been seized. Legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act has been initiated in these cases.
In the Shopian district, 144 vehicles with registration numbers from other states were subjected to legal action during a week-long campaign. According to the police, these vehicles were being operated on the roads without the ownership being transferred after sale. The police clarified that this is part of a continuous enforcement drive.
In the Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir, the police, in collaboration with the Motor Vehicles Department, established naka points (checkpoints) at several key locations. Joint teams conducted thorough checks of vehicles to ensure compliance with ownership transfer regulations. Strict action was taken against those found violating the rules.
In the districts of Pulwama, Kulgam, and Anantnag in South Kashmir, police also conducted vehicle checks at checkpoints. During these checks, several vehicles belonging to rule violators and reckless drivers were seized.
In the Budgam district, the police seized 11 vehicles that were brought from outside the Union Territory but whose ownership had not been transferred to the current users. The police termed this a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and a serious security threat.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have appealed to vehicle owners to complete all ownership transfer formalities promptly and to always carry valid documents. The police warned that vehicles with untransferred ownership could be misused for criminal or anti-national activities, such as smuggling or transporting illegal goods, posing a serious threat to national security.
The police stated that this campaign was initiated following concerns arising from the non-transfer of ownership of the old car used in the Delhi car blast. In that incident, the car was misused for a terrorist activity. The police clarified that such enforcement drives will continue in the future.
