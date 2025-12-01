Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Delhi Blast Case: NIA conducts rapid raids in Kashmir

NIA Intensifies Raids in Kashmir in Bid to Dismantle Terror Network. This action follows the recent unearthing of a white-collar terror module and the recovery of explosives.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jammu

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

NIA Raid

NIA raid in Kashmir (ANI)

Delhi Blast Case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched large-scale raids in several areas of the Kashmir Valley in connection with the terrorist blast in Delhi. These raids are specifically targeting the residential locations of the accused involved in the Red Fort Blast Case. This latest action by the NIA makes it clear that the agency is fully active in eradicating the terror module linked to the Delhi blast.

Unmasking of White-Collar Terror Module

This major turn in the NIA's action came after the recent unmasking of an inter-state "white-collar" terror module. Approximately 3,000 kilograms of explosives, including dangerous materials like ammonium nitrate, were recovered from the accused linked to this module. These explosives were particularly recovered from the Faridabad area of Haryana, which had become a cause for serious concern for security agencies.

Intensive Raids by NIA in Jammu and Kashmir

Following the Delhi blast, the police had already conducted surprise inspections of hospital lockers in the Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Now, the NIA has intensified its raids to dismantle the terrorist network in the valley. This action could prove to be a significant step for the NIA in exposing safe havens for terrorists and curbing their activities.

Expansion of NIA's Investigation into Delhi Blast

Based on the clues gathered so far in the investigation of the Delhi blast case, the NIA has expanded its scope. The agency has identified areas from Faridabad to Lucknow, Kanpur, Saharanpur, and various parts of Jammu and Kashmir as "core zones." High-intensity raids, intelligence operations, and local network mapping are currently underway in these areas.

Fear from the Delhi Blast

The terrorist blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on November 10 had shaken the nation. So far, 15 people have died in this attack. The blast occurred when a terrorist named Umar detonated himself in a car near Gate Number 1 of the metro station at a traffic red light. This attack spread panic across the country, and the NIA has been engaged in the investigation since then.

Direction of NIA's Strict Action

This latest action by the NIA makes it clear that the agency is fully committed to preventing any form of terrorist activities. Operations against the terrorist network in Kashmir are expected to break the mutual partnership among terrorists and help counter new threats.

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 09:36 am

Delhi Blast Case: NIA conducts rapid raids in Kashmir

