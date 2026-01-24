Heading to the Republic Day Parade? Know these essential details before leaving home.

The Delhi Metro has made special arrangements for those coming to witness the Republic Day parade. On Monday, January 26, the metro will start running earlier than usual, from 3 AM. Between 3 AM and 6 AM, metro services will be available every 15 minutes. This special arrangement has been made so that people can reach Kartavya Path comfortably and on time. After 6 AM, the metro will operate according to its normal schedule throughout the day. The metro authorities have advised the public to plan their journeys in advance and take advantage of the early morning services. Additionally, parking facilities will be fully available at all metro stations.