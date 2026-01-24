Heading to the Republic Day Parade? Know these essential details before leaving home.

Representative Image
Republic Day Parade 2026: Enthusiasm is palpable across the nation on the occasion of Republic Day, with a patriotic atmosphere prevailing everywhere. A grand parade and cultural programmes will be organised on Kartavya Path in Delhi on this occasion. In view of this, the Central Government and Delhi Police have made elaborate arrangements for the safety of the public. People from abroad are also expected to visit Delhi for this event. Keeping this in mind, the administration has made special arrangements to strengthen the metro, traffic, and parking systems, ensuring that the general public does not face any inconvenience even amidst large crowds.
The Delhi Metro has made special arrangements for those coming to witness the Republic Day parade. On Monday, January 26, the metro will start running earlier than usual, from 3 AM. Between 3 AM and 6 AM, metro services will be available every 15 minutes. This special arrangement has been made so that people can reach Kartavya Path comfortably and on time. After 6 AM, the metro will operate according to its normal schedule throughout the day. The metro authorities have advised the public to plan their journeys in advance and take advantage of the early morning services. Additionally, parking facilities will be fully available at all metro stations.
The Delhi Metro has made another special arrangement for spectators attending the Republic Day parade. Those ticket holders with a valid invitation card for the parade will be provided with free metro tickets for their travel. However, they must possess a government-issued photo identity card. Passengers without an invitation card or ID will not be eligible for this facility. Individuals availing this service can alight at Udyog Bhawan or Central Secretariat metro stations and easily proceed to their designated seating areas. This will prevent people from getting lost in the crowd.
Stringent security measures are in place for Republic Day. Delhi Police and paramilitary forces will be fully deployed at Kartavya Path and its surrounding areas. The entire area will be under surveillance through CCTV cameras and modern technology. Spectators will undergo thorough checks before entering the enclosures. Visitors will only be permitted to carry their mobile phones. The carrying of bags, food items, power banks, umbrellas, lighters, matchboxes, or any suspicious items will be prohibited. All these arrangements have been made with the safety of the public in mind.
A new system has also been implemented for parking on the occasion of Republic Day. The administration will introduce a QR code-based parking system. This parking facility will be available at 22 locations in Delhi, with a capacity to park 8,000 vehicles. People will need to scan the QR code on their parking pass to easily reach their designated parking spot. This will eliminate the need for people to search for parking spaces and will also reduce traffic congestion on the roads.
