23 July 2025,

Wednesday

New Delhi

Heavy rain red alert: Eight districts including East Delhi on high alert

Heavy Rain Red Alert Issued for Seven NCR Districts: The meteorological department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in seven districts of the NCR, including East Delhi. Meteorologists warn that weather conditions in these districts could change rapidly.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Heavy rain red alert: Downpour warning in eight districts including East Delhi, weather may change anytime
Red alert for heavy rain issued in seven NCR districts including Delhi (Photo: Social media)

Heavy Rain Red Alert: The monsoon has fully activated in Delhi-NCR. Heavy rain and overcast skies transformed the weather in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning. Dark clouds gathered early Wednesday morning, and torrential rain began in many areas, bringing relief from the heat and humidity. Conversely, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for seven districts in the NCR, including East Delhi, for Wednesday. The meteorological department warned that this period may see moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by strong thunderstorms and gusty winds, with wind speeds potentially reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour.

Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall Issued in These Areas

In the latest forecast issued Wednesday morning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a warning was given for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the eastern parts of Delhi. This includes areas such as Preet Vihar, Shahdara, Seelampur, and Vivek Vihar. Furthermore, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated in Ghaziabad, Noida, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Faridabad, Palwal, and Hodal in the NCR.

Orange Alert Issued for These Areas

Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Northwest and Southwest Delhi, and areas bordering Haryana and Rajasthan. Light to moderate rain and strong winds are expected in these areas. Due to the rainfall, waterlogging and traffic jams have occurred in several parts of Delhi. The administration has appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay updated on weather reports.

Underpasses or Elevated Roads to be Constructed at These 3 Key Locations in Delhi

Separately, the Delhi government has taken steps to tackle the city's traffic problems. The PWD (Public Works Department) has announced a significant initiative. PWD Delhi officials told the Indian Express that three major locations in Delhi – Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport), New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), and ITO (Indian Toilet Office Chowk) – frequently experience heavy traffic and long jams due to numerous traffic signals and slow-moving vehicles.

The PWD plans to construct elevated roads or underpasses in these areas to create signal-free traffic flow. The aim is to provide smoother and faster movement for city residents and reduce traffic congestion.

Updated on:

23 Jul 2025 12:37 pm

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 12:36 pm

