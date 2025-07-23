Heavy rain red alert: Eight districts including East Delhi on high alert

Heavy Rain Red Alert: The monsoon has fully activated in Delhi-NCR. Heavy rain and overcast skies transformed the weather in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning. Dark clouds gathered early Wednesday morning, and torrential rain began in many areas, bringing relief from the heat and humidity. Conversely, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for seven districts in the NCR, including East Delhi, for Wednesday. The meteorological department warned that this period may see moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by strong thunderstorms and gusty winds, with wind speeds potentially reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour.