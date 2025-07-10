Monsoon Rain: Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast Out for Next 6 Days

Monsoon Rain: Good rainfall was recorded on Wednesday evening in most areas, including Pragati Maidan, Bawana, Kanjhawala, and Rohini. By 7 pm, 38 mm of rain was recorded in Pragati Maidan, with wind speeds reaching 39 km/h. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Thursday, and rain continues in many parts of Delhi and Gurugram. The Meteorological Department forecasts that cloudy conditions and rain will continue in Delhi and surrounding areas from 11 to 16 July. The maximum temperature will remain between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of heavy rain in some areas and light to moderate rain in others.