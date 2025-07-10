Monsoon Rain: Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast Out for Next 6 Days

Monsoon Rain: Good rainfall was recorded on Wednesday evening in most areas, including Pragati Maidan, Bawana, Kanjhawala, and Rohini. By 7 pm, 38 mm of rain was recorded in Pragati Maidan, with wind speeds reaching 39 km/h. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Thursday, and rain continues in many parts of Delhi and Gurugram. The Meteorological Department forecasts that cloudy conditions and rain will continue in Delhi and surrounding areas from 11 to 16 July. The maximum temperature will remain between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of heavy rain in some areas and light to moderate rain in others.
An orange alert has been issued for Thursday. Heavy rain has already started in many areas of Delhi and Gurugram since morning. Cloudy conditions are also prevailing in Noida and Ghaziabad, with the possibility of rain throughout the day. During this period, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur.
Cloudy skies are expected on Friday. The weather will remain pleasant throughout the day, with very light rain in some areas. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department says that rain is expected in most parts of Delhi, and pleasant weather is expected in the NCR.
In its latest forecast, the Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy conditions for Saturday. Light rain is likely during this period. The temperature may remain around 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. Overall, pleasant weather is expected in Delhi-NCR on 12 July.
Cloudy conditions and light rain with thunderstorms are expected in Delhi-NCR on Sunday. The minimum temperature will be between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has appealed to people to be cautious about weather-related illnesses due to the changing monsoon patterns.
The weather will continue to change on Monday. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with very light to moderate rain in some areas. The temperature will remain in the range of 23 to 35 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain is expected in several districts of the NCR during this period.
Light rain with thunderstorms is expected on Tuesday. Cloudy conditions will prevail, and the temperature may remain between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department says that the monsoon will be favourable in most districts of the NCR on 15 July. Heavy rain is also expected in the hilly areas during this period, which may lead to a drop in temperatures in the plains.