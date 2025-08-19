Monsoon's Dramatic Return: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Next Four Days

Monsoon Return: A dramatic return of the monsoon is expected within 24 hours across North India, including Delhi-NCR. In view of this, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall for the next four days. The Met Department says a new weather system brewing in the Bay of Bengal will move towards North India via Rajasthan. During this time, the monsoon trough will remain near Delhi. This will likely lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall in the national capital and surrounding areas. Furthermore, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 35 degrees and the minimum temperature around 25 degrees for the next week, i.e., from 19 August to 25 August.
According to data from the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, at 21.4 mm. This was followed by Bijnor with 18 mm and Muradabad with 17.5 mm. In addition, 8 to 10 mm of rainfall was recorded in Ridge, Pusa, and Najafgarh in Delhi during the past 24 hours. According to meteorologists, almost half of August remains. Therefore, the rainfall could break records of the past several years. Previously, Delhi experienced such heavy rainfall in 2013.
According to Dr. Atul Kumar Singh, Senior Meteorologist at the Regional Science City, Lucknow, there is a possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning in western UP on Tuesday. In eastern UP, rain is possible in some areas. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected across Uttar Pradesh from 22 to 25 August. During this period, there is also a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR. The Meteorological Department says that a drop of 2 to 5 degrees in temperature will be recorded in the next two to three days.
According to the latest update from the Meteorological Department, after the next 24 hours, the monsoon will once again show increased activity across North India, starting from Delhi. Due to this, a spell of heavy rain may once again begin in all cities associated with Delhi-NCR and most states of North India. Meteorologists have stated that a monsoon trough is currently passing over South Delhi. This monsoon trough may remain stable until 22 August. After that, from 23 to 24 August, the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal will move towards North India via Rajasthan. During this time, the monsoon trough over South Delhi will move to the middle of Delhi. At that time, there is a possibility of more than normal rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding cities.
The rainfall in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours was quite different from the forecast. In eastern UP, where 8.8 mm of rainfall was generally expected, only 1 mm of rain was recorded, i.e., a decrease of 89%. On the other hand, 11.8 mm of rain was recorded in western UP instead of 7.4 mm, which is 59% more than normal. Amidst the uneven rainfall, humidity and heat have increased in many districts. According to weather experts, the monsoon is reactivating in the state from 20 August. Heavy rainfall is expected in many districts, especially between 22 and 25 August. A drop in maximum temperature can also be seen during this time.
Speaking of Lucknow, the sky was clear from morning onwards on Monday, and the sun was strong. Clouds gathered for some time during the day, but there was no rain. The maximum temperature in the capital was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 27 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Lucknow will remain mainly clear on Tuesday. Clouds may gather intermittently, and there is also a possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning in some places. The temperature is expected to be a maximum of 35 degrees and a minimum of 27 degrees.