Monsoon's Dramatic Return: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Next Four Days

According to the latest update from the Meteorological Department, after the next 24 hours, the monsoon will once again show increased activity across North India, starting from Delhi. Due to this, a spell of heavy rain may once again begin in all cities associated with Delhi-NCR and most states of North India. Meteorologists have stated that a monsoon trough is currently passing over South Delhi. This monsoon trough may remain stable until 22 August. After that, from 23 to 24 August, the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal will move towards North India via Rajasthan. During this time, the monsoon trough over South Delhi will move to the middle of Delhi. At that time, there is a possibility of more than normal rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding cities.