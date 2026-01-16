NCR: Schools shut again for children’s safety, holidays extended in some areas, timings changed elsewhere

Representative Image
The weather continues to show its intensity, forcing people to stay indoors due to the biting cold. Stepping out of the house in the morning is becoming increasingly difficult with each passing day. Dense fog significantly reduces visibility, making road travel extremely risky. Keeping these conditions in mind and prioritising the safety of children, the district administration has decided to extend school holidays in Noida. On the other hand, while a decision has been made to open schools in Ghaziabad, timings have been altered with safety in consideration.
According to the administration, holidays for schools from nursery to 8th grade have been extended. The administration states that no compromise can be made with the health of the children. Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar informed that the District Magistrate has taken this decision considering the severity of the weather. As per his orders, holidays for children up to 8th grade have been extended until January 17. January 18 is a Sunday, due to which the children's holidays have been extended by a total of three days.
The district administration has instructed all schools to fully comply with this order and has also warned that strict action will be taken against any school that fails to adhere to the given instructions. This rule will apply to all recognised schools, including CBSE, ICSE, IB, and UP Board. Earlier, winter vacations in the district were extended until January 15 due to the cold, but now, due to the further deterioration of the weather, holidays have been extended by two more days. The administration is continuously monitoring the weather and may make further changes to decisions if necessary.
A decision has been made to reopen schools in Ghaziabad, but keeping children's safety in mind, school timings have been set from 10 AM to 3 PM. Regular school will commence here from today, i.e., January 16. Officials stated that the decision to delay school timings was taken to provide relief to children from the morning cold and fog. This arrangement has been made on a temporary basis, and the administration may make changes according to the prevailing conditions.
