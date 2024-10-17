scriptCBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in Rs 1,200 crore scam probe | Latest News | Patrika News
CBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in Rs 1,200 crore scam probe

The IPS officer had headed the investigation into an alleged Rs 1,200 crore scam pertaining to Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Credit Society during 2020-22.

New DelhiOct 17, 2024 / 04:04 pm

Patrika Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake on charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy, the agency announced on Thursday.

Allegations of Forgery and Conspiracy

The IPS officer had headed the investigation into an alleged Rs 1,200 crore scam pertaining to Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Credit Society during 2020-22. The case against Navtake focuses on her involvement in procedural lapses during the investigation.

Previous Case Filed by Pune Police

Earlier in August, the Pune Police registered a case against IPS Navtake. This action followed a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) report that highlighted significant procedural lapses in the scam investigation.

Booking Under Indian Penal Code

Navtake, who was posted as State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) superintendent in Chandrapur, was booked under sections 120-B, 466, 474, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. These sections relate to criminal conspiracy, forgery, and related offences.

Findings from the CID Probe

The CID probe uncovered instances of forgery, including the registration of three cases under one crime on a single day and obtaining complainants’ signatures without their presence. These findings raise serious concerns about the integrity of the investigation process.

Scam Involving Cheating of Individuals

The alleged scam, dating back to 2015, involved the cheating of numerous individuals through promises of attractive interest on fixed deposits. Victims were lured by the false promises made by the credit society.
The Maharashtra Home Department had directed the Pune Police to register a case based on the CID report. Further investigation is currently underway, as authorities seek to unravel the complexities surrounding the scam and the actions of IPS Navtake.
(With ANI Inputs)

