CBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in Rs 1,200 crore scam probe

Previous Case Filed by Pune Police Earlier in August, the Pune Police registered a case against IPS Navtake. This action followed a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) report that highlighted significant procedural lapses in the scam investigation.

Booking Under Indian Penal Code Navtake, who was posted as State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) superintendent in Chandrapur, was booked under sections 120-B, 466, 474, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. These sections relate to criminal conspiracy, forgery, and related offences.

Findings from the CID Probe The CID probe uncovered instances of forgery, including the registration of three cases under one crime on a single day and obtaining complainants’ signatures without their presence. These findings raise serious concerns about the integrity of the investigation process.

Scam Involving Cheating of Individuals The alleged scam, dating back to 2015, involved the cheating of numerous individuals through promises of attractive interest on fixed deposits. Victims were lured by the false promises made by the credit society.

The Maharashtra Home Department had directed the Pune Police to register a case based on the CID report. Further investigation is currently underway, as authorities seek to unravel the complexities surrounding the scam and the actions of IPS Navtake.

(With ANI Inputs)