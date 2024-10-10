Ullas Navbharat Literacy Program: Students Will Get 10 Bonus Marks to become Volunteer Teachers

Apart From School and College Student Students who make 10 illiterate people literate and pass their exams will get bonus marks. Apart from school and college students, young men and women, B.Ed and D.Ed students can also become volunteer teachers. It is necessary to ensure 100% attendance of students in literacy centers, innovative activities, and regular monitoring and review of volunteer teachers.

State Literate by 2030 Under the Ullas program, the target is to make all illiterate people in the state literate by 2030. This year, the target is to make 10 lakh illiterate people literate, including those above 15 years of age. One lakh volunteer teachers will also be appointed for this purpose. Basic literacy and equivalency tests will be conducted for all students, and a nationwide exam will be held twice a year in September and March.

Five Components of the Ullas Program Basic Literacy and Equivalency: Illiterate people above 15 years of age will be taught for 200 hours to make them literate. Important Life Skills: Financial, legal, digital, environmental, voting literacy, disaster management, business skills, health awareness, family welfare, etc.

Vocational Skills: Training will be provided to literate people to make them employable. Basic Education: An equivalency program will be run to provide basic education to people. Continuous Education: Advanced education will be provided to students in arts, science, technology, culture, sports, and other subjects of their interest.