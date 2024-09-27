scriptCG News: Big News for Workers! Now, Workers Will Be Referred Directly to Specialist Hospitals | Latest News | Patrika News
CG News: Big News for Workers! Now, Workers Will Be Referred Directly to Specialist Hospitals

CG News: Workers and their families coming to the Raipur State Employee Insurance Corporation’s dispensary for treatment will be directly referred to specialist hospitals.

RaipurSep 27, 2024 / 04:11 pm

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, workers and their families coming to the State Employee Insurance Corporation’s dispensary for treatment will be directly referred to specialist hospitals. This instruction was given by Labor Minister Lakhn Lal Dewangan to officials during a review meeting of the regional council of the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in the ministry. He said that currently, patients with serious illnesses and those in emergencies have to be referred from the ESIC dispensary to the main hospital and then to a contracted hospital, which causes a lot of trouble to the workers’ families.
CG News: To avoid this complex process and ensure that workers’ families do not face difficulties, the ESIC will provide facilities to patients in other hospitals until it increases its hospital facilities. The minister has instructed to survey rice mills, malls, shopping complexes, and private schools in the state and register as many employees as possible with the ESIC. He has also directed to start an office and hospital in Bastar soon. Moreover, he has instructed us to increase the IPD facility in ESIC hospitals.

CG News: 4 New Offices to be Opened

Officials told the minister that four new branch offices will be opened soon in the state. These will be in Surguja, Surajpur, and Dantewada, where BSNL buildings have been taken on rent. Similarly, a building is being rented in Jashpur for the branch office, and correspondence with BSNL is underway.
The construction of dispensaries in Urala and Tilda has been approved, and the collector’s office in Raipur has informed that all vacant land in Urala has been handed over to the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC). The district administration has assured that if vacant land is available in Urala, it will be confirmed by the CSIDC, and then the Employee State Insurance Corporation will be informed for further action.

