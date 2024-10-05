Facilities will increase, tourism will get a boost, and faith in martyrs will increase: Dr. Kaushik

On October 5, Rani Durgavati’s 500th birth anniversary will be celebrated. On this occasion, the entire cabinet will visit her fort in Singrampur and pay homage to her statue. I believe that the purpose of this is to create awareness and respect among the common people towards their history, freedom fighters, and important personalities. When the cabinet meeting is held, the facilities of this place will also increase, and the common people will also develop a desire to visit these places, which will lead to their development. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav aims to hold cabinet meetings at all places that are historically and religiously important. By doing so, these places will develop into tourist destinations, which have been neglected for a long time.

Rani’s efficient administration will inspire ministers Rani’s efficient administration made the state so prosperous that people used to pay taxes on gold coins and elephants. Rani built many lakes, temples, monasteries, wells, and rest houses. She promoted education and knowledge, secured borders, strengthened forts, and herself led the army. She even sacrificed her life by killing herself with a dagger to avoid being captured by Akbar’s soldiers.

In 1983, the name of Jabalpur University was changed to Rani Durgavati University in her memory. In 1988, the Indian government issued a postage stamp in her honor. In 2018, the Indian Coast Guard launched a patrol vessel named ICGS Rani Durgavati in Visakhapatnam.

The place where Rani sacrificed her life is celebrated as Martyr’s Day on June 24 every year. Even today, Rani is remembered with respect in stories, songs, and poems. Her fort in Singrampur and Madan Mahal in Jabalpur need to be taken care of. The cabinet meetings being held at these places will increase people’s affection and respect for these places.