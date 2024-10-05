Facilities will increase, tourism will get a boost, and faith in martyrs will increase: Dr. Kaushik

scriptFacilities will increase, tourism will get a boost, and faith in martyrs will increase: Dr. Kaushik | Latest News | Patrika News
The significance of the cabinet meeting to be held in Singrampur, October 5 is the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati in Damoh. Not all ministers can be included in every meeting. Therefore, a small group is formed, which is called the cabinet. Most meetings are attended only by cabinet ministers. Most of these meetings are held in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, but during the tenure of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, it was decided to hold these meetings in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. On October 5, the Madhya Pradesh government’s cabinet meeting will be held in Singrampur, the capital of Rani Durgavati, which is located in Damoh district and is about 50 km from Jabalpur.

DamohOct 05, 2024 / 05:54 pm

डॉ. हरिसिह गौर केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय की राजनीति विभाग की प्रोफेसर अनुपमा कौशिक की कलम से..

On October 5, Rani Durgavati’s 500th birth anniversary will be celebrated. On this occasion, the entire cabinet will visit her fort in Singrampur and pay homage to her statue. I believe that the purpose of this is to create awareness and respect among the common people towards their history, freedom fighters, and important personalities. When the cabinet meeting is held, the facilities of this place will also increase, and the common people will also develop a desire to visit these places, which will lead to their development. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav aims to hold cabinet meetings at all places that are historically and religiously important. By doing so, these places will develop into tourist destinations, which have been neglected for a long time.

Rani’s efficient administration will inspire ministers

Rani’s efficient administration made the state so prosperous that people used to pay taxes on gold coins and elephants. Rani built many lakes, temples, monasteries, wells, and rest houses. She promoted education and knowledge, secured borders, strengthened forts, and herself led the army. She even sacrificed her life by killing herself with a dagger to avoid being captured by Akbar’s soldiers.
In 1983, the name of Jabalpur University was changed to Rani Durgavati University in her memory. In 1988, the Indian government issued a postage stamp in her honor. In 2018, the Indian Coast Guard launched a patrol vessel named ICGS Rani Durgavati in Visakhapatnam.
The place where Rani sacrificed her life is celebrated as Martyr’s Day on June 24 every year. Even today, Rani is remembered with respect in stories, songs, and poems. Her fort in Singrampur and Madan Mahal in Jabalpur need to be taken care of. The cabinet meetings being held at these places will increase people’s affection and respect for these places.

Latest News Bulletin

