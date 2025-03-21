Karpoor Chandra Kulish’s Lasting Impact on Hindi Journalism: A Tribute

The event, hosted by the Chhattisgarh Institute of Literature and Culture, featured former IAS officer and writer Dr Sushil Trivedi, who emphasised Chhattisgarh’s significant role in journalism. The work that Madhavrao Sapre did in Chhattisgarh, Kulishji did the same in Rajasthan. Kulishji is an ideal figure in Indian journalism. Presiding over the event, Chief Lokayukta Inder Singh Obbeweja expressed concern over the status of Hindi, stating that even today, there is a struggle to establish Hindi as the national language in the country. In this context, Kulishji’s contribution to Hindi journalism is unforgettable.

Former Minister Satyanarayan Sharma said that Kulishji was an example of fearless journalism. Satirist Girish Pankaj said that Kulishji has given a lot to the generation of journalism and literature. If Hindi has a role in national unity today, then somewhere the credit also goes to Kulishji.

The event was attended by historian and former Vice-Chancellor of Shankara University Prof. Lakshmishankar Nigam, Treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Sahitya evam Sanskriti Sansthan (Chhattisgarh Institute of Literature and Culture) Dr. Suresh Shukla, General Secretary Sudhir Sharma, and writers from Bhilai, Durg and surrounding areas.