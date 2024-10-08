Factory Supplies Drugs On The Name Of Pesticide Production

Police Enquiry& Action SK Singh has been arrested and questioned by the police, although Jaydeep Singh is still absconding. The factory has been sealed, and police have been deployed. 4 armed guards are deployed here. The presidents of the industrial area have been asked for information about the factories.

Manufacturing Machine The owner of a machine manufacturing company near the drug factory claimed that the drug factory owner had come to his place 3-4 months ago to buy machines. The machine company owner said that the drug factory owner had asked for a pesticide medicine machine and had negotiated the price, but the deal didn’t materialize.

Police Investigation The police visited the house of Amit Chaturvedi, the accused involved in the drug racket, for investigation. However, they found the house locked. Amit Chaturvedi lives in Dwarka Nagar, Kotra, Bhopal. When the police reached his house, they found it locked. His wife and two children live with him. It is reported that his mother lives with his brother. The locals said that they hadn’t seen his wife for 2 days.

Industrial development There are many benami factories in Bagroda. Out of 400 plots allocated to industrialists in the industrial area, only 125 factories are operational. 275 plots are vacant, and some are under construction.

Local industrialists said that the industrial area is being developed, but there are no appropriate security and facilities also no good roads to reach the industrial complex, The distance from the Kataria Hills police station is also far, making the industrialists feel insecure. The bad roads are affecting the transportation system, which in turn is affecting business.

Industries Entrepreneur Association Meeting A meeting of the Bagroda Industries Entrepreneur Association and MPIDC was held on Monday at the Dwa Logistics unit in the Bagroda industrial area. In the meeting, it was decided that the industrialists would form a committee to provide information about the workers, employees, and landowners to the authorities and the police. The industrialists also raised the issue of establishing a police post, night lighting, and other facilities in the area.