Raipur: Public Holiday on 17 February, Government Offices, Schools to Stay Closed

Public Holiday: February is proving to be a month packed with holidays. This week, Monday, 17 February, will see another public holiday, although it will only be observed in certain areas. Let’s find out more…

RaipurFeb 16, 2025 / 12:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Public Holiday: A public holiday will be observed in on Monday, 17 February. Government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed. The government issued this order in view of the three-tier panchayat elections. A notification regarding the public holiday has been issued by the General Administration Department. It specifies that this order will be applicable only to the areas where elections are being held.

Public Holiday: Reason for the Holiday

According to the departmental order, voting for the three-tier panchayat elections will take place on Monday, 17 February. Therefore, a public holiday will be observed on the election day. The three-tier panchayat elections in the state will be conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling will be held on Monday. Keeping this in mind, the General Administration Department had already issued an order. It should be noted that the public holiday will only be applicable to the areas where elections are being held. In other areas, schools and colleges will open at their scheduled times.

Voting Day

Following the municipal elections, voting for the three-tier panchayat elections will be held on 17, 20, and 23 February. The election results will be released immediately after the District Panchayat voting.

Public Holiday Calendar

Mahashivratri: 26 February, Holi: 14 March, Eid-ul-Fitr: 31 March, Banks’ Annual Account Closing: 1 April, Mahavir Jayanti: 10 April, Good Friday: 18 April, Buddha Purnima: 12 May, Bakrid: 7 June, Independence Day: 15 August, Krishna Janmashtami: 16 August, Eid-e-Milad: 6 September, Dussehra: 2 October, Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday: 2 October, Diwali: 20 October, Guru Nanak Jayanti: 5 November, and Christmas: 25 December.

