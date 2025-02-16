Raipur: Public Holiday on 17 February, Government Offices, Schools to Stay Closed

Public Holiday: Reason for the Holiday According to the departmental order, voting for the three-tier panchayat elections will take place on Monday, 17 February. Therefore, a public holiday will be observed on the election day. The three-tier panchayat elections in the state will be conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling will be held on Monday. Keeping this in mind, the General Administration Department had already issued an order. It should be noted that the public holiday will only be applicable to the areas where elections are being held. In other areas, schools and colleges will open at their scheduled times.

Voting Day Following the municipal elections, voting for the three-tier panchayat elections will be held on 17, 20, and 23 February. The election results will be released immediately after the District Panchayat voting. Public Holiday Calendar Mahashivratri: 26 February, Holi: 14 March, Eid-ul-Fitr: 31 March, Banks' Annual Account Closing: 1 April, Mahavir Jayanti: 10 April, Good Friday: 18 April, Buddha Purnima: 12 May, Bakrid: 7 June, Independence Day: 15 August, Krishna Janmashtami: 16 August, Eid-e-Milad: 6 September, Dussehra: 2 October, Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday: 2 October, Diwali: 20 October, Guru Nanak Jayanti: 5 November, and Christmas: 25 December.