newsupdate

Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Date Extended: Apply by 25 April

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The online registration date for the Agniveer scheme (Agniveer Bharti 2025) for recruitment into the Indian Army has been extended.

RaipurApr 10, 2025 / 03:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Agniveer Bharti 2025: The deadline for online registration for the Agniveer scheme (Agniveer Bharti 2025) for recruitment into the Indian Army in Chhattisgarh has been extended. Initially, the deadline for Agniveer recruitment was set for 10 April, but online registration can now be completed until 25 April. This extension has provided significant relief to young applicants.

Agniveer Bharti 2025: Application Deadline Extended

Candidates from all 24 districts of Chhattisgarh are invited to apply for the Indian Army’s Agniveer recruitment process. Importantly, this Agniveer recruitment offers candidates a four-year service opportunity in the army. Applications will be accepted for General Duty (men and women), Clerk/Storekeeper, Technical, and Tradesman categories under this Agniveer recruitment.

Find Details on This Website…

Candidates must ensure that application forms are completed correctly, as duplicate, incomplete, or incorrectly filled applications will be rejected. Candidates must verify their eligibility before applying. The online registration requires a ₹250 examination fee. Candidates must log in to the official Indian Army website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, to complete the process, which can now be done until 25 April.

