Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Date Extended: Apply by 25 April

Agniveer Bharti 2025: Application Deadline Extended Candidates from all 24 districts of Chhattisgarh are invited to apply for the Indian Army’s Agniveer recruitment process. Importantly, this Agniveer recruitment offers candidates a four-year service opportunity in the army. Applications will be accepted for General Duty (men and women), Clerk/Storekeeper, Technical, and Tradesman categories under this Agniveer recruitment.
Candidates must ensure that application forms are completed correctly, as duplicate, incomplete, or incorrectly filled applications will be rejected. Candidates must verify their eligibility before applying. The online registration requires a ₹250 examination fee. Candidates must log in to the official Indian Army website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
, to complete the process, which can now be done until 25 April.