“Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” Celebrations in Chhattisgarh, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to Lead Foot March in Honor of Lord Birsa Munda

In this special program, over 10,000 May Bharat, youth volunteers will participate to commemorate the tribal heritage, promote inclusivity, and raise awareness about government schemes benefiting tribal communities. These volunteers will promote the spirit of preserving tribal culture, heritage, and traditions.

The foot march will start from Komodo village and cover a distance of approximately 7 kilometers, culminating at Ranjeet Stadium. This foot march will bring together youth, tribal leaders, and community members to celebrate tribal heritage and unity.

The event will begin with a cultural program showcasing the contributions of tribal leaders in India’s freedom struggle, followed by a display of tribal dances, music, and art. The foot march will also feature a tree plantation drive under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped, Maa ke Naam’ initiative.

During the foot march, an exhibition will be set up to showcase the history of tribal movements, tribal heroes, and the unique art and craftsmanship of tribal communities. The exhibition will also feature a display of traditional tribal food items and their health benefits.

Main Attractions of the Foot March Cultural Program: Celebration of tribal cultural richness with tribal dances and music.

Exhibition: Showcase of tribal movements, tribal heroes, and unique art and craftsmanship of tribal communities.

Awareness Kiosks: Information about government schemes and benefits for women beneficiaries.

Artistic Program: Workshops to promote rangoli, painting, and tribal art and literature.

Youth Contribution: Celebration of youth contributions and achievements through the May Bharat portal and NYKS.

Tribal Leaders Tribute: Participants will dress up as tribal leaders to pay homage to them.

Tribal Excellence: Felicitation of Padma awardees and promotion of traditional sports.

Tribal Cuisine: Served with a variety of tribal food items promoting health and wellness. The Ministry aims to promote a deeper understanding of tribal heritage and culture through this event, while also involving tribal communities in government welfare initiatives. The purpose of this celebration is to provide a platform for youth to connect with India’s rich tribal heritage, understand it, and pay tribute to it. The foot march route will have stops where tribal cultural programs, beautiful rangoli art, paintings, and traditional tribal dances will be performed.The Ministry aims to promote a deeper understanding of tribal heritage and culture through this event, while also involving tribal communities in government welfare initiatives. The purpose of this celebration is to provide a platform for youth to connect with India’s rich tribal heritage, understand it, and pay tribute to it.

The Youth Program Department invites youth across the country to register on the May Bharat portal (www.mybharat.gov.in) and participate in this foot march to deepen their understanding of tribal heritage and pay tribute to it. As part of the year-long celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the Constitution, the Youth Program and Sports Ministry will organize padayatras across the country to promote India’s rich cultural diversity.