CG News: Fire Fighting Work Order Issued Immediately After Fire Breaks Out at Ambedkar Hospital, 24 Lakh to be Spent Every Year

On Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out in the new trauma OT of Ambedkar Hospital, causing chaos. A four-member committee has been formed by the medical college management to investigate the matter. However, despite the dean’s office and superintendent’s office being just two steps away, the order has not yet reached the superintendent’s office. The committee has not yet completed its investigation. The committee will investigate the cause of the fire. Was it due to faulty wiring or a short circuit? The committee consists of the HOD of Ortho, the in-charge of CCU, the assistant superintendent, and another official.

Patrika reporter reached the new trauma center at 11:15 am and found that Superintendent Dr. Santosh Sonkar and other employees were inspecting the OT and ward after the fire. Two ACs were burnt in the incident, but there was no major damage. Fortunately, the 22-bed ward had no patients for the past few months. The ward was empty, which prevented a major disaster. The management will start admitting patients to both wards in the coming days.

Surgery of 4 Emergency Patients Postponed Due to the fire, four emergency patients’ surgeries were postponed. The hospital management is preparing to operate on them in the major OT or general surgery emergency OT. New trauma OT is where surgeries on critically injured patients with bone fractures are performed. Major OT is where routine, planned, and major surgeries take place. The hospital management is trying to find a way to ensure timely surgery of emergency patients. The trauma center has a minor OT where only stitching is being done.