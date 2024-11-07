CG News: Fire Fighting Work Order Issued Immediately After Fire Breaks Out at Ambedkar Hospital, 24 Lakh to be Spent Every Year

scriptCG News: Fire Fighting Work Order Issued Immediately After Fire Breaks Out at Ambedkar Hospital, 24 Lakh to be Spent Every Year | Latest News | Patrika News
CG News: A chaotic situation arose in the new trauma OT of Ambedkar Hospital due to a fire. A four-member committee has been formed by the medical college management to investigate the matter.

RaipurNov 07, 2024 / 11:33 am

CG News: As soon as a fire broke out in the new trauma OT of Ambedkar Hospital, the Commissioner’s Medical Education Office approved the tender for firefighting maintenance. Now, 24 lakh will be spent to repair the fire fighting system. The tender was floated in April, but despite being L-1 rated, the file was gathering dust in the CME office. After the fire, the system was awakened, and a work order was issued. The 1252-bed hospital’s firefighting security is under scrutiny. Patrika has also raised questions about this.
On Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out in the new trauma OT of Ambedkar Hospital, causing chaos. A four-member committee has been formed by the medical college management to investigate the matter. However, despite the dean’s office and superintendent’s office being just two steps away, the order has not yet reached the superintendent’s office. The committee has not yet completed its investigation. The committee will investigate the cause of the fire. Was it due to faulty wiring or a short circuit? The committee consists of the HOD of Ortho, the in-charge of CCU, the assistant superintendent, and another official.
Patrika reporter reached the new trauma center at 11:15 am and found that Superintendent Dr. Santosh Sonkar and other employees were inspecting the OT and ward after the fire. Two ACs were burnt in the incident, but there was no major damage. Fortunately, the 22-bed ward had no patients for the past few months. The ward was empty, which prevented a major disaster. The management will start admitting patients to both wards in the coming days.

Surgery of 4 Emergency Patients Postponed

Due to the fire, four emergency patients’ surgeries were postponed. The hospital management is preparing to operate on them in the major OT or general surgery emergency OT. New trauma OT is where surgeries on critically injured patients with bone fractures are performed. Major OT is where routine, planned, and major surgeries take place. The hospital management is trying to find a way to ensure timely surgery of emergency patients. The trauma center has a minor OT where only stitching is being done.

SDRF Chief Ajatshatru Demands Training for Staff

SDRF SP Ajatshatru Singh visited the hospital on Wednesday. The management requested him to provide training to four staff members on fire fighting, so they can handle such situations in the future. These four staff members have not received special training. Despite this, they were present at the scene and provided help. The management has also demanded an audit of the hospital’s wiring. The hospital was built in 1996, and its wiring is quite old, so it needs to be repaired. The hospital has received approval for Rs 2.5 lakh for CCTV cameras and fiber cables.

