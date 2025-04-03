scriptAnganwadi Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Announced; Apply by 16 April | Latest News | Patrika News
Raipur

Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Announced; Apply by 16 April

Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The last date to apply is 16 April 2025. Applications can be submitted by registered post or in person to the Integrated Child Development Project Sonakhan, District Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh.

RaipurApr 03, 2025 / 10:30 am

Patrika Desk

Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Sonakhan Integrated Child Development Project, under the Department of Women and Child Development, has invited applications for 2 Anganwadi Worker and 6 Anganwadi Helper vacancies. The 2 Anganwadi Worker positions are for Borsi Anganwadi Kendra No. 02, and Bhanpur Anganwadi Kendra No. 01. The 6 Anganwadi Helper positions are for Baldakachar Kendra No. 01, Borsi Kendra No. 02, Nagarda, Khudmudi, Bar, and Kanjia Anganwadi Kendras. Anganwadi
Applications must be submitted by 5:30 PM on 16 April 2025, either in person or by registered post, to the Integrated Child Development Project office in Sonakhan, Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, Chhattisgarh.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Meanwhile, in Durg district, applications are invited from 2 April to 16 April 2025 for an Anganwadi Worker position at the Khopli Kendra No. 05, run by the Integrated Child Development Project, Durg-Rural.
Interested candidates can submit their applications along with all supporting documents to the Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Project, Durg Rural, during office hours. For more information, contact the relevant Gram Panchayat and project office.

