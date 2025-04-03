Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Announced; Apply by 16 April

Applications must be submitted by 5:30 PM on 16 April 2025, either in person or by registered post, to the Integrated Child Development Project office in Sonakhan, Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, Chhattisgarh. Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Meanwhile, in Durg district, applications are invited from 2 April to 16 April 2025 for an Anganwadi Worker position at the Khopli Kendra No. 05, run by the Integrated Child Development Project, Durg-Rural.

Interested candidates can submit their applications along with all supporting documents to the Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Project, Durg Rural, during office hours. For more information, contact the relevant Gram Panchayat and project office.