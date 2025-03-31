scriptCG Registry 2025: New Government Guidelines May Come into Effect from May, Potentially Increasing Land Prices | Latest News | Patrika News
Raigarh

CG Registry 2025: New Government Guidelines May Come into Effect from May, Potentially Increasing Land Prices

CG Registry 2025: There may be a delay in implementing the new government guideline rates for land in Raigarh district this time around, due to a lack of prior preparation.

RaigarhMar 31, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Registry 2025: The implementation of new government guideline rates for land in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, may be delayed this year due to a lack of prior preparation. Proposals were requested from all district headquarters at the end of March. It is noteworthy that every year, until the end of March, land registrations were conducted at the old government guideline rates, with revised rates coming into effect from April 1st.

CG Registry 2025: Proposals Now Being Requested

The revised rates will not be implemented from April 1st this year because, by March 31st, the government had requested land sale and other information from the registration departments of all districts. Information on area-wise revisions has been requested by April 15th. In this situation, after collecting information by April 15th, deliberations will be held on the proposals, after which a decision will be taken.
Overall, it is being said that orders for the revised rates will be issued by the end of April, and the new rates will be implemented from May. This time, the district registration department is two months behind in finalising the revised rates. After the government’s order, proposals are being prepared at the district level for revising the rates. In this, it is being ensured that consideration is given to which areas saw the highest land sales in previous years and which areas have the highest demand.

Server Issues

While the number of slots for registry increased significantly at the end of March, officials and the public faced difficulties due to technical problems with the server. The registry process, which should take 15 minutes, is taking an hour.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been no revision in the government guideline rates for land in the district. Proposals have been requested for a revision in rates after a long time, based on which the government will decide and implement the new rates.

