CG Registry 2025: New Government Guidelines May Come into Effect from May, Potentially Increasing Land Prices

CG Registry 2025: Proposals Now Being Requested The revised rates will not be implemented from April 1st this year because, by March 31st, the government had requested land sale and other information from the registration departments of all districts. Information on area-wise revisions has been requested by April 15th. In this situation, after collecting information by April 15th, deliberations will be held on the proposals, after which a decision will be taken.

Overall, it is being said that orders for the revised rates will be issued by the end of April, and the new rates will be implemented from May. This time, the district registration department is two months behind in finalising the revised rates. After the government’s order, proposals are being prepared at the district level for revising the rates. In this, it is being ensured that consideration is given to which areas saw the highest land sales in previous years and which areas have the highest demand.

Server Issues While the number of slots for registry increased significantly at the end of March, officials and the public faced difficulties due to technical problems with the server. The registry process, which should take 15 minutes, is taking an hour.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been no revision in the government guideline rates for land in the district. Proposals have been requested for a revision in rates after a long time, based on which the government will decide and implement the new rates.