Raigarh

Raigarh: 90% See Increased Bills After Smart Meter Installation; Congress Protests

CG Smart Meter: Installation of smart meters in Raigarh district commenced approximately six months ago. Currently, over 60% of homes have already been equipped with smart meters.

RaigarhMar 25, 2025 / 03:45 pm

Patrika Desk

स्मार्ट मीटर लगने वाले घरों में से 90% उपभोक्ताओं का बढ़ा बिल, कांग्रेसियों ने किया विरोध...
CG Smart Meter: Smart meter installation in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, commenced around six months ago and has reportedly covered over 60% of households. Congress party members allege that the department and the concerned company are installing smart meters without consumer consent, contrary to regulations, by misleading consumers.

CG Smart Meter: Concerns over outstanding bills

Company employees are reportedly telling consumers that if meters aren’t replaced now, they will have to pay later. This, along with other issues, led to a protest on Monday. A delegation led by Anil Shukla, the District Congress President, submitted a memorandum to the Executive Engineer (EE) of the electricity department. The memorandum highlighted these concerns.
Several questions were also raised. The delegation demanded a halt to smart meter installations until these discrepancies are resolved, threatening strong protests if their demands are not met. The Congress delegation also alleged that in states/areas where smart meters have been installed, electricity bills have significantly increased, leading to consumer complaints that remain unaddressed.

What the officials say

The electricity department’s Executive Engineer, Manish Taneja, stated that the matter would be discussed at the headquarters and efforts would be made to address the concerns after the discussion.

The electricity department is currently installing smart meters without a proper plan. This led to a Congress protest on Monday, where a memorandum was submitted to the EE. Congress members alleged that this is causing distress among consumers due to inflated bills.
Smart meters are not being installed in homes with outstanding bills, including those paying in installments. Many consumers avail installment payment options due to high electricity bills. With smart meters (pre-paid), this facility will no longer be available.

Questions regarding government schemes

The government provides single-bulb connections to the poor. The previous government launched a scheme offering a 50% discount on electricity bills up to 400 units, which is still ongoing. Several other schemes are also operational. With the introduction of smart meters (pre-paid meters), it remains unclear how the benefits of these schemes will be availed. The department reportedly lacks information on this matter.

