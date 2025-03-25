Raigarh: 90% See Increased Bills After Smart Meter Installation; Congress Protests

CG Smart Meter: Concerns over outstanding bills Company employees are reportedly telling consumers that if meters aren’t replaced now, they will have to pay later. This, along with other issues, led to a protest on Monday. A delegation led by Anil Shukla, the District Congress President, submitted a memorandum to the Executive Engineer (EE) of the electricity department. The memorandum highlighted these concerns.

Several questions were also raised. The delegation demanded a halt to smart meter installations until these discrepancies are resolved, threatening strong protests if their demands are not met. The Congress delegation also alleged that in states/areas where smart meters have been installed, electricity bills have significantly increased, leading to consumer complaints that remain unaddressed.

What the officials say The electricity department’s Executive Engineer, Manish Taneja, stated that the matter would be discussed at the headquarters and efforts would be made to address the concerns after the discussion. The electricity department is currently installing smart meters without a proper plan. This led to a Congress protest on Monday, where a memorandum was submitted to the EE. Congress members alleged that this is causing distress among consumers due to inflated bills.

Smart meters are not being installed in homes with outstanding bills, including those paying in installments. Many consumers avail installment payment options due to high electricity bills. With smart meters (pre-paid), this facility will no longer be available.