CG Scholarship 2025: Online Applications Open Until March 26th

CG Scholarship 2025: Know the complete details here… The Assistant Tribal Development, Raigarh, while providing information, stated that under the Post Matric Scholarship scheme, students (residents of the district) studying outside the state in all government-run, government colleges, universities, engineering colleges, medical colleges, nursing colleges, polytechnics and ITIs etc., belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes students who are eligible for the Post Matric Scholarship run by the department, for the academic year 2024-25, the online Post Matric Scholarship registration/application acceptance and distribution process for those studying outside the state (from class 12th and above) is being done online on the website. Since 2022-23, the scholarship payment is being made through PFMS. Payment is being made based on Aadhaar.