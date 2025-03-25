scriptCG Scholarship 2025: Online Applications Open Until March 26th | Latest News | Patrika News
CG Scholarship 2025: Online Applications Open Until March 26th

CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025: Students from Chhattisgarh studying outside the state under the Post Matric Scholarship scheme can submit their online applications from 19th to 26th March 2025.

CG Scholarship 2025: Students from Chhattisgarh studying outside the state under the Post Matric Scholarship scheme can submit their online applications from 19 to 26 March 2025. Applications for the Post Matric Scholarship for the academic year 2024-25 will not be accepted after the stipulated dates.

The Assistant Tribal Development, Raigarh, while providing information, stated that under the Post Matric Scholarship scheme, students (residents of the district) studying outside the state in all government-run, government colleges, universities, engineering colleges, medical colleges, nursing colleges, polytechnics and ITIs etc., belonging to Scheduled Tribes.
Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes students who are eligible for the Post Matric Scholarship run by the department, for the academic year 2024-25, the online Post Matric Scholarship registration/application acceptance and distribution process for those studying outside the state (from class 12th and above) is being done online on the website. Since 2022-23, the scholarship payment is being made through PFMS. Payment is being made based on Aadhaar.

