Indian Railways Announces Holi Special Trains Amidst Rising Waiting List

RaigarhMar 07, 2025 / 01:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Railway: As the Holi festival approaches, train crowds in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, are growing. General compartments on trains to UP and Bihar are packed with passengers holding unconfirmed tickets. To manage the rush, the railway has announced Holi special trains.

Indian Railway: Going home for Holi will be easier

A Holi special train number 08863 will depart from Gondia at 5 pm on March 12 between Gondia-Chhapra, which will reach Chhapra the next day via Dongargarh, Raipur, Uslapur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. Similarly, on March 13, train number 08864 will run as a Holi special from Chhapra to Gondia, departing from Chhapra at 10.15 pm and reaching Gondia on March 14 via Ballia, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Uslapur, and Raipur.
In the second round, train number 08895 will depart from Gondia at 5 pm on March 11 for Gondia to Chhapra, going via Rajnandgaon, Raipur, Bhatapara, Uslapur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi, reaching Chhapra at 7 pm the next day. Shortly afterwards, this train will depart as a Holi special with number 08896 at around 10.15 pm on March 12 from Chhapra to Gondia, going via Ballia, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Anuppur, Uslapur, and Raipur, reaching Gondia at night on March 13.

Crowds increasing at stations

Because Raigarh is an industrial area, a large number of people from UP, Bihar, and other states come here to work in plants and start heading home as the festival approaches. People have been booking tickets for the past two months and are now starting to leave for their destinations. Therefore, the railway department is operating four trains to provide seats to passengers.
Passengers going towards Patna can travel from Raigarh itself, while those going to Chhapra in UP and Bihar can avail the Holi special train from Gondia to Uslapur station. This time, passengers will travel in their confirmed berths during the Holi festival.

Two round-trip special trains for Gondia-Patna

To ensure the safe arrival of all passengers home during the Holi festival, two round-trip Holi special trains are being run from Gondia to Patna. Train number 08897 will depart from Gondia for Patna on March 11 and 12 at 11 am, reaching Patna at 11 am the next day via Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Raipur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Champa, and Raigarh. Similarly, train number 08898 will run as a Holi special from Patna to Gondia on March 13 and 14 at 12.30 pm, reaching Raigarh at 4 am the next day via Jehanabad, Koderma, Bokaro, Ranchi, Hatia, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda.
Now, passengers going home for the Holi festival will celebrate the festival at home without any problems. Passengers can also get information about the Holi special train from the railway’s official website. As the festive season begins, crowds on trains are increasing. Many passengers have booked tickets two months in advance, but the waiting list is not decreasing due to the large crowds. The railway is now running four round-trip Holi special trains to UP and Bihar, which will provide considerable relief to passengers going home for the festival.

