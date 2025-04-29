scriptCG Weather Update: Hail, Rain, and Gusty Winds Lash Chhattisgarh | Latest News | Patrika News
CG Weather Update: Hail, Rain, and Gusty Winds Lash Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is experiencing a spell of squalls, rain, and hail due to the influence of two weather systems over Raipur.

RaipurApr 29, 2025 / 09:41 am

Patrika Desk

CG Weather Update: मौसम में कोई खास बदलाव! प्रदेश में अंधड़, बारिश व ओले गिरने का चल दौर...
CG Weather Update: Chhattisgarh’s Raipur is experiencing a spell of squalls, rain, and hail due to the influence of two weather systems. On Monday, hail fell in several areas, including Bemetara, outer Raipur, and Udaipur. The clouds and rain have brought relief from the intense heat. However, this is detrimental to paddy and rabi crops. No significant change in weather is expected in the next 24 hours. Rain, squalls, and hail are expected in various parts of the state, including Raipur.

CG Weather Update: Relief from Intense Heat

Raipur received more than 50 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Due to this, the maximum temperature was 38.4 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees below normal. The night temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature may increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next two days. However, heatwave conditions are unlikely.
The first week of May is also expected to provide relief from the intense heat. However, heatwaves are expected in May. Naunata also falls in this month, from 25 May to 2 June. Often, there are nine days of intense heat. There has also been a trend of rainfall during this period.
101 mm rainfall in Raipur later stated as – typing error

CG Weather Update: Mercury to Plunge Today

The Meteorological Department reported 101.1 mm of rainfall in the capital from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Monday. However, according to residents of the Lalpur area, this much rain did not occur. If this were true, it would have broken the 114-year-old record.
On 20 April 2011, the highest rainfall of 45.2 mm in 24 hours was recorded. The total monthly rainfall in 1909 was 131.1 mm. From 5:30 pm on Sunday to Monday morning, 38.4 mm of rain fell. However, this was later revised to 13.6 mm. Only 0.4 mm of rain fell in the evening.

Rainfall in 24 Hours

7 cm of rain fell in Bijapur, and 3 cm each in Antagarh and Usar. Similarly, 2 cm of rain fell in Belergaon, Pakhanjūr, Kanker, Kutroo, Gangalūr, Narharpur, Sarona, and Nagri. 1 cm of rainfall was recorded in Bhopalpatnam, Bhanupratappur, and Bhairamarg.

Rainfall Across All Districts of Durg Division

Light rain continued in the Durg division of Chhattisgarh on Monday. 6.4 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Durg district. 3.8 mm in Bemetara, 0.7 mm in Kawardha, 2.2 mm in Khairagarh, and 5 mm in Rajnandgaon. 5.7 mm of rain fell in Balod. In Kawardha, rain and hail fell in some places in the afternoon on Monday. In Bemetara, rain and hail fell for 15 minutes in the afternoon. Rajnandgaon experienced light showers with squalls.

Bilaspur Division: Drizzle in Some Areas, Light Rain in Others

Bilaspur experienced a mix of sunshine and clouds in the morning. Drizzle occurred in some parts of the city, providing significant relief from the heat. Meanwhile, in Raigarh, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, forecasting moderate rain and hail in some areas of the district. Jashpur experienced light showers with strong winds on Sunday night. Light rain continued intermittently throughout the day in Janjgir-Champa. Cool winds throughout the day provided relief from the heat.

Temperature (Maximum/Minimum)

Raipur 38.4 / 22.2
Mana Airport 37.6 / 22.6
Bilaspur 35.2 / 22.4
Pendra Road 33.4 / 18.6
Ambikapur 32.6 / 19.5
Jagdalpur 35.4 / 21.1

