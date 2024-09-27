Gold-Silver Price Hike: The price of gold has increased, know what the price is today…

scriptGold-Silver Price Hike: The price of gold has increased, know what the price is today… | Latest News | Patrika News
Gold-Silver Price Hike: Gold has reached an all-time high of Rs 78,150 per 10 grams. In August, the price of gold was Rs 69,500, which has increased by Rs 5,000 in just one month.

BhilaiSep 27, 2024 / 05:22 pm

Patrika Desk

The price of gold has created a new record on Thursday. Gold has reached an all-time high of Rs 78,150 per 10 grams. In August, the price of gold was Rs 69,500, which has increased by Rs 5,000 in just one month. According to jewelers, the price of gold is expected to reach Rs 84,000 by Diwali.
The ongoing war at the international level has led to a massive increase in the price of gold. Meanwhile, the price of silver is also touching the sky. The sudden jump in the price of gold just before Diwali can have an impact on the market. To tackle this problem, jewelers have decided to attract customers by offering various offers. Apart from this, they are also planning to balance the price by providing discounts on making charges.

Possibility of reaching Rs 84,000 by Diwali

In just one month, the price of gold has increased by Rs 5,000. The price of gold is expected to reach Rs 84,000 by Diwali. Those who have invested in gold have benefited. The demand will increase during the festive season, and preparations are being made for it. The market is expected to see a further surge.

It’s essential to know this fact

Although the older generation may be aware of this, the new generation needs to know that in 2001, the price of gold was Rs 4,300 per tola. In other words, the value of gold has increased 16 times in 23 years. In 1996, the price of gold was Rs 5,160, but after a decline, the price has been continuously decreasing. Since then, there has been no significant decline in the price of gold.

Data obtained from jewelers

Currently – Rs 78,150

2023 – Rs 58,600

2022 – Rs 52,950

2021 – Rs 50,045

2020 – Rs 48,651

2019 – Rs 35,220

2018 – Rs 31,438
2017 – Rs 29,667

2016 – Rs 28,623

2015 – Rs 26,343

2014 – Rs 28,006

2013 – Rs 29,600

2012 – Rs 31,050

2011 – Rs 26,400

