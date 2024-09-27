Gold-Silver Price Hike: The price of gold has increased, know what the price is today…

The ongoing war at the international level has led to a massive increase in the price of gold. Meanwhile, the price of silver is also touching the sky. The sudden jump in the price of gold just before Diwali can have an impact on the market. To tackle this problem, jewelers have decided to attract customers by offering various offers. Apart from this, they are also planning to balance the price by providing discounts on making charges.

Possibility of reaching Rs 84,000 by Diwali In just one month, the price of gold has increased by Rs 5,000. The price of gold is expected to reach Rs 84,000 by Diwali. Those who have invested in gold have benefited. The demand will increase during the festive season, and preparations are being made for it. The market is expected to see a further surge.

It’s essential to know this fact Although the older generation may be aware of this, the new generation needs to know that in 2001, the price of gold was Rs 4,300 per tola. In other words, the value of gold has increased 16 times in 23 years. In 1996, the price of gold was Rs 5,160, but after a decline, the price has been continuously decreasing. Since then, there has been no significant decline in the price of gold.

Data obtained from jewelers Currently – Rs 78,150 2023 – Rs 58,600 2022 – Rs 52,950 2021 – Rs 50,045 2020 – Rs 48,651 2019 – Rs 35,220 2018 – Rs 31,438

2017 – Rs 29,667 2016 – Rs 28,623 2015 – Rs 26,343 2014 – Rs 28,006 2013 – Rs 29,600 2012 – Rs 31,050 2011 – Rs 26,400