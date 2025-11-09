Naxalite Attack on Sukma-Dantewada Border: Soldier Injured in IED Blast, Search Operation Intensified

IED blast: One jawan of CRPF was seriously injured in the blast. Fellow jawans immediately took the injured to a safe place and provided first aid. After this, he was referred to the hospital by helicopter. According to sources, the jawan's condition is currently stable. (Sukma Naxal attack) After the incident, security forces have cordoned off the entire area and the combing operation in the region has been intensified. This area is located on the border of Sukma and Dantewada districts, which has long been a stronghold of Naxal activities.