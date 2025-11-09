Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Sukma

Naxalite Attack on Sukma-Dantewada Border: Soldier Injured in IED Blast, Search Operation Intensified

Maoists attacked jawans on a search operation with an IED blast on the Sukma-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh. One CRPF jawan was injured in the explosion.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Sukma

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

IED blast (Image: Patrika)

IED blast: A major news has emerged again from the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. In the Muler area of the Naxal-affected Sukma-Dantewada border region, Naxals attacked a security forces' searching party with an IED blast in the morning. It is being reported that the security forces' team had gone out for a search operation in the jungle area as part of an anti-Naxal operation.

IED blast: Cowardly attack by Naxals

During this, the Naxals detonated a pre-planted pressure IED (Improvised Explosive Device), in which one jawan was injured. (Sukma Naxal attack) It is to be noted that after the incident, the injured jawan was immediately taken to a safe place by fellow jawans and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. After primary treatment, the injured jawan was immediately airlifted to Raipur by helicopter. Additional forces have been deployed in the surrounding areas and the searching operation has been intensified.

Fear of encounter in the area

IED blast: One jawan of CRPF was seriously injured in the blast. Fellow jawans immediately took the injured to a safe place and provided first aid. After this, he was referred to the hospital by helicopter. According to sources, the jawan's condition is currently stable. (Sukma Naxal attack) After the incident, security forces have cordoned off the entire area and the combing operation in the region has been intensified. This area is located on the border of Sukma and Dantewada districts, which has long been a stronghold of Naxal activities.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 04:54 pm

English News / Chhattisgarh / Sukma / Naxalite Attack on Sukma-Dantewada Border: Soldier Injured in IED Blast, Search Operation Intensified

Big News

View All

Sukma

Chhattisgarh

Trending

Chhattisgarh: ASP martyred, two officers critically injured in Sukma IED blast

The soldiers cried bitterly on the martyrdom of ASP Akash Rao
National News

PM Awas Yojana: 1249 Sukma Families Receive Homes on Navratri

वादे जो किए, वो निभाए… नवरात्र के पहले दिन गरीब परिवारों का गृह प्रवेश, सुकमा के 1249 को मिला PM आवास का लाभ
Patrika plus

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

CG Naxal News
National News

Ex-boyfriend rapes and murders teenage girl

Rape and Murder
National News

Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

Sukma Naxal News
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.