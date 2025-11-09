Naxalite Attack on Sukma-Dantewada Border: Soldier Injured in IED Blast, Search Operation Intensified

IED blast (Image: Patrika)
IED blast: A major news has emerged again from the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. In the Muler area of the Naxal-affected Sukma-Dantewada border region, Naxals attacked a security forces' searching party with an IED blast in the morning. It is being reported that the security forces' team had gone out for a search operation in the jungle area as part of an anti-Naxal operation.
IED blast: One jawan of CRPF was seriously injured in the blast. Fellow jawans immediately took the injured to a safe place and provided first aid. After this, he was referred to the hospital by helicopter. According to sources, the jawan's condition is currently stable. (Sukma Naxal attack) After the incident, security forces have cordoned off the entire area and the combing operation in the region has been intensified. This area is located on the border of Sukma and Dantewada districts, which has long been a stronghold of Naxal activities.
