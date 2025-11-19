CG Naxal Encounter: 7 More Naxals Killed, Leader Joga Also Dead, Security Forces Achieve Major Success Again

Naxal group makes major allegation (Photo source- Patrika)
CG Naxal Encounter: A total of six Naxals, including CC member Hidma and his wife Raje, were killed in an encounter on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. This is the second major success in the anti-Naxal operation this year. Meanwhile, big news is emerging that an encounter is underway once again between security forces and Naxals in Sukma district. 7 more Naxals have been killed in this encounter.
Among those killed is a top Naxal leader, Joga alias Tek Shankar. It is being reported that among the 7 Naxals killed, there are 4 male and 3 female Maoists. After the encounter, the police recovered 8 weapons, including 2 AK-47s, during a search operation. Yesterday, Andhra police had also killed Hidma at the same location.
Security forces achieved a major success today in their efforts to eradicate Naxalism from Bastar and the country. A top Naxal commander, Hidma, was killed in an encounter on the Chhattisgarh-Andhra Pradesh border. This is the same Naxal commander Hidma whose mother was met by the state's Home Minister Vijay Sharma. Sharma had recorded a video message from Hidma's mother urging him to surrender before any untoward incident occurred. Hidma was also given an ultimatum until November 30 to surrender.
