CG Naxal Encounter: 7 More Naxals Killed, Leader Joga Also Dead, Security Forces Achieve Major Success Again

CG Naxal Encounter: A total of six Naxals, including CC member Hidma and his wife Raje, were killed in an encounter on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. This is the second major success in the anti-Naxal operation this year. Meanwhile, big news is emerging that an encounter is underway once again between security forces and Naxals in Sukma district. 7 more Naxals have been killed in this encounter.