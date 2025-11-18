CG News: 6 Naxals killed in encounter at Chhattisgarh-Andhra border, combing operation underway

Six Naxals shot dead in encounter on Andhra border (Photo: Patrika)
CG News: A major encounter has taken place between security personnel and Naxals on the border of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. A fierce encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in the forests of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday.
According to information, at least 6 Naxals have been killed in this encounter. Sources say that among the Naxals killed, there may be members of a high cadre level.
However, official confirmation of their identities is still awaited. Security forces are continuing their combing operations in the area as there is a possibility that some Naxals may still be hiding in the forests.
Amidst the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, police and security forces have eliminated top Naxal leader and PLGA commander Madvi Hidma in an encounter. It is being reported that Hidma's wife has also been killed by the police along with him.
```
Big NewsView All
Sukma
Chhattisgarh
Trending