Udaan Scholarship: Engineering and Medical Entrance Scholarships for Students

CG Scholarship 2025: The North America Chhattisgarh Association (NACHA) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, is offering the Udaan programme to help students realise their dreams of becoming engineers, doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and graduates. If your family is unable to afford the fees, this scholarship programme will help make your dreams a reality.
Udaan is a scholarship programme through which NACHA sponsors the full fees of talented students entering engineering, medical, or other eligible fields for degree/diploma courses. The application process for the scholarship is currently underway. Students can apply using the NACHA website.
After reviewing all applications, the Udaan committee will select eligible students based on merit. Selected students will receive support for the entire duration of their college course. However, due to lack of awareness, relatively few applications have been received. So far, seven students have benefited from this programme.
Ganesh Kar of NACHA explained that NACHA is supporting children who have been left behind and have little or no financial assistance for their further education.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be residents of Chhattisgarh. The scholarship is for talented students with financial needs who wish to pursue courses in engineering and medicine.