Cyber Fraud Alert: Paying Electricity Bill via Web Link Could Be Risky, Company Urges Consumers to Stay Alert

Consumers should make any payments only through the Mor Bijli App, the company's website, ATP centres, or nearby offices. Consumers are also advised not to make cash payments to any field employee. The facility to pay the registration amount is available only through the Mor Bijli App, ATP centres, and the concerned electricity office. Whether it is for electricity bill payment or any other information, the power company sends messages to its consumers only from the CSPDCL-S sender ID.