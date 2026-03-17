Cyber Fraud Alert: Paying Electricity Bill via Web Link Could Be Risky, Company Urges Consumers to Stay Alert

Cyber Fraud: Paying your electricity bill through web links can be risky; the company has issued
Cyber Fraud: The power company has appealed to consumers to beware of cyber fraudsters. According to the company, consumers should avoid clicking on any unknown WhatsApp, email, or SMS for registration or any kind of payment under the Chief Minister's Electricity Bill Payment Solution Scheme. The company has also clarified that consumers should not download any link or APK file in the name of the Chief Minister's Electricity Bill Payment Solution Scheme.
Chhattisgarh State Power Company never sends any APK file or web link for any of its schemes or services. According to information received from the MD of Chhattisgarh State Power Company, Bhim Singh, the power company will organise camps at the ground level to make the Chief Minister's Electricity Bill Payment Solution Scheme accessible to the common consumer.
Consumers should make any payments only through the Mor Bijli App, the company's website, ATP centres, or nearby offices. Consumers are also advised not to make cash payments to any field employee. The facility to pay the registration amount is available only through the Mor Bijli App, ATP centres, and the concerned electricity office. Whether it is for electricity bill payment or any other information, the power company sends messages to its consumers only from the CSPDCL-S sender ID.
The power company has also issued a toll-free number for electricity-related information. For the Chief Minister's Electricity Bill Payment Solution Scheme or any other information related to electricity services, consumers can call the toll-free number 1912 of the power company's centralised call centre. Additionally, consumers can contact their nearest CSPDCL office.
Big NewsView All
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
Trending