CG Weather Update Today: Storms and Rain Expected Across the State, Thunderstorms and Lightning Likely Today as Temperatures Set to Drop

The Meteorological Department states that light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of the state over the next two days. During this period, strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour may blow, and the risk of lightning will persist. The sky in the capital Raipur, may remain partly cloudy today. The maximum temperature here is estimated to be around 38 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.