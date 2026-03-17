CG Weather Update Today: Storms and Rain Expected Across the State, Thunderstorms and Lightning Likely Today as Temperatures Set to Drop

Impact of storm and rain in the state (Photo source – Patrika)
CG Weather Update Today: Amidst the severe heat in Chhattisgarh, the weather took a sudden turn. Late on Monday night, strong winds accompanied by good rainfall occurred in the capital Raipur and several other districts of the state. Hailstorms were also recorded in some areas, bringing relief from the heat. Reports of trees falling in many places due to strong winds have also surfaced. During this period, winds blew at a speed of approximately 50 to 60 kilometres per hour.
On Monday, during the daytime, the maximum temperature in many parts of the state was recorded 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal. However, the Meteorological Department estimates that the maximum temperature may drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the next five days. After this, no significant change in temperature is expected.
According to the Meteorological Department, strong winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour may blow in some parts of the state on March 17. Along with this, the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning has also been predicted. Light rain may also occur in some places. The highest temperature recorded in the state on Monday was 40.5 degrees Celsius in Rajnandgaon, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius in Ambikapur.
The Meteorological Department states that light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of the state over the next two days. During this period, strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour may blow, and the risk of lightning will persist. The sky in the capital Raipur, may remain partly cloudy today. The maximum temperature here is estimated to be around 38 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department had previously issued a yellow alert for several districts of the state. Warnings of dust storms, strong winds, and thunderstorms were issued for districts in the Surguja and Bilaspur divisions, as well as Rajnandgaon, Kabirdham, Bemetara, Raipur, Balodabazar, Narayanpur, and Sukma. This alert was effective until 6 AM on March 17.
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