Heartwarming Tale: Poor boy lost on train at six returns as lakhpati 15 years later, finds family through Google

This is the story of a labourer’s family living in Satalkhedi village in the rural area of Kota district. According to Ramganj Mandi police station, the young man’s name is Meghraj. He was six years old when he boarded a train at Kota Railway Station. Fifteen years ago, when he was six years old, his labourer parents would go to work, and he would play outside the house like every day. During this time, he reached Kota Railway Station with someone. He was collecting trash with his brother, and during this time, a policeman scolded him. So, he ran away and reached the railway station.

At that time, a special mail train was leaving for MP, UP, and other states. Meghraj hid in it. The train went through many states and finally reached Telangana. After reaching there, he faced a language problem. The police caught Meghraj, but he could not tell the name of his city or state. He only knew the name of his town, Ramganj Mandi. The police investigated in a similar town in Bihar but could not find any information about Meghraj’s family.

After that, Meghraj started living in an orphanage in Telangana. His education started from there. The child who could barely speak Hindi learned English and Telugu and became a software engineer. During this time, he continued to search for his family. Finally, with the help of Google, he reached his village. When his mother and brother saw Meghraj, they were emotional after hearing about his childhood. The family was finally reunited, and there is now a happy atmosphere at home. Meghraj’s mother, Sugna Devi, is also a labourer. His father had passed away some time ago. The police say that the file of Meghraj’s disappearance had become very thick, but it has finally been closed.