Bobby Deol Returns as Baba Nirala in Explosive ‘Ashram 3’ Teaser

Teaser of Ashram 3 Part 2 Released The teaser begins with Bobby Deol, as Baba Nirala, giving a sermon to his devotees, saying that a true guru is one who is dedicated to his devotees, and a true devotee is one who, escaping the snares of worldly attachments, dedicates himself to his guru. The teaser also shows Baba Nirala’s evil side, with plenty of gunfire and a web of conspiracies being woven. Overall, the teaser is fantastic, and after watching it, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Read this too: Sky Force Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar’s Film Soars on Day 7 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer) In the first part of Ashram, Pammi sent Baba to jail (Bobby Deol Ashram Web Series) In the first part of Ashram, it was seen that Pammi accused Baba of misconduct, but Baba Nirala uses his powerful connections to turn the entire case around, and Pammi ends up in jail. Meanwhile, Pammi is in jail, and her mother, who is hospitalised, dies. After this, Baba Nirala orders the DIG to withdraw all charges against Pammi. Pammi is released from jail and arrives at Baba Nirala’s ashram, where she receives a warm welcome. However, Pammi has come to the ashram to take revenge on Baba Nirala. She is weaving a web of conspiracies. First, she convinces everyone in the ashram that she is now completely devoted to Baba. Then she makes Bhopa fall for her and subsequently creates a rift between Bhopa and Baba Nirala. In the first part of Ashram, it was seen that Pammi accused Baba of misconduct, but Baba Nirala uses his powerful connections to turn the entire case around, and Pammi ends up in jail. Meanwhile, Pammi is in jail, and her mother, who is hospitalised, dies. After this, Baba Nirala orders the DIG to withdraw all charges against Pammi. Pammi is released from jail and arrives at Baba Nirala’s ashram, where she receives a warm welcome. However, Pammi has come to the ashram to take revenge on Baba Nirala. She is weaving a web of conspiracies. First, she convinces everyone in the ashram that she is now completely devoted to Baba. Then she makes Bhopa fall for her and subsequently creates a rift between Bhopa and Baba Nirala.