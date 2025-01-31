Bobby Deol Returns as Baba Nirala in Explosive ‘Ashram 3’ Teaser

Ashram 3 Teaser: Bobby Deol’s Ashram web series received immense love from fans. All its seasons proved to be superhits. Fans were eagerly waiting for part 2 of Ashram 3, which is now finally here. MX Player has released the teaser for the second part of Ashram 3. As soon as the teaser was released, social media went abuzz. Everyone is talking about its release date. In the new part, Baba Nirala (Baba Nirala) will be seen in a thinner, more terrifying avatar, and will also be seen preying on young women. The released teaser shows that even after being caught, Baba Nirala has found a new victim. He is on the lookout for new prey, but this prey might prove to be very difficult for him. The new season promises to be explosive.
Teaser of Ashram 3 Part 2 Released
The teaser begins with Bobby Deol, as Baba Nirala, giving a sermon to his devotees, saying that a true guru is one who is dedicated to his devotees, and a true devotee is one who, escaping the snares of worldly attachments, dedicates himself to his guru. The teaser also shows Baba Nirala’s evil side, with plenty of gunfire and a web of conspiracies being woven. Overall, the teaser is fantastic, and after watching it, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.
In the first part of Ashram, Pammi sent Baba to jail (Bobby Deol Ashram Web Series)
In the first part of Ashram, it was seen that Pammi accused Baba of misconduct, but Baba Nirala uses his powerful connections to turn the entire case around, and Pammi ends up in jail. Meanwhile, Pammi is in jail, and her mother, who is hospitalised, dies. After this, Baba Nirala orders the DIG to withdraw all charges against Pammi. Pammi is released from jail and arrives at Baba Nirala’s ashram, where she receives a warm welcome. However, Pammi has come to the ashram to take revenge on Baba Nirala. She is weaving a web of conspiracies. First, she convinces everyone in the ashram that she is now completely devoted to Baba. Then she makes Bhopa fall for her and subsequently creates a rift between Bhopa and Baba Nirala.
Homa Mahasangram in the new season (Bobby Deol Ashram)
Baba Nirala is still unaware of Pammi’s plan. He flirts with Pammi and develops a relationship with her. He doesn’t know that Pammi has recorded the entire incident. With this evidence, she presents the video in court with Bhopa’s help, proving that Baba is not impotent. Now, Baba has no option left but to purify himself to prove his innocence. Baba Nirala is struggling to maintain his grip on power. Along with this, viewers are going to witness a fantastic series filled with twists and shocking revelations.