13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

According to reports, the accident happened near Saragaon on the Raipur-Balodabazar road. A collision between a small truck and a trailer resulted in the deaths of approximately 13 people. Several women and children were critically injured in the late-night Sunday accident and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The death toll may rise.

It is reported that relatives of Puneet Sahu from the Chatoud area had arrived in a goods vehicle to attend a Chhath Puja ceremony at his home. After the ceremony, they were returning when their vehicle was struck by a trailer near Saragaon on the Raipur-Balodabazar road. Thirteen people lost their lives in this horrific accident. It is said that the goods vehicle was carrying over 50 people. The Mazda first collided with a speeding trailer before crashing into another.

The deceased include nine women, two young women, one young man, and a six-month-old baby girl. Police have confirmed the deaths of 13 people. More than 12 others were injured. The injured were taken to the Kharora Community Health Centre and Raipur Medical College for treatment.