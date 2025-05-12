script13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision | Latest News | Patrika News
13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

Raipur-Balodabazar Road Accident: A tragic accident occurred near Saragaon on the Raipur-Balodabazar road, resulting in the death of 13 people in a collision between a small truck and a trailer.

RaipurMay 12, 2025 / 09:00 am

Patrika Desk

Raipur Road Accident: A horrific road accident occurred late at night in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. A trailer crashed into a Mazda vehicle that was returning from a Chhathi ceremony. Thirteen people lost their lives in the collision, while twelve others were injured and are currently undergoing treatment.
According to reports, the accident happened near Saragaon on the Raipur-Balodabazar road. A collision between a small truck and a trailer resulted in the deaths of approximately 13 people. Several women and children were critically injured in the late-night Sunday accident and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The death toll may rise.
It is reported that relatives of Puneet Sahu from the Chatoud area had arrived in a goods vehicle to attend a Chhath Puja ceremony at his home. After the ceremony, they were returning when their vehicle was struck by a trailer near Saragaon on the Raipur-Balodabazar road. Thirteen people lost their lives in this horrific accident. It is said that the goods vehicle was carrying over 50 people. The Mazda first collided with a speeding trailer before crashing into another.
The deceased include nine women, two young women, one young man, and a six-month-old baby girl. Police have confirmed the deaths of 13 people. More than 12 others were injured. The injured were taken to the Kharora Community Health Centre and Raipur Medical College for treatment.

Raipur Road Accident: Collector Arrives at Ambedkar Hospital

Raipur Collector Dr. Gaurav Singh arrived at Ambedkar Hospital after the accident. He stated, “This is a very tragic incident. Some people had gone to participate in a family function. Information indicates the death of more than 10 people. 5-6 people are injured, and all are being taken to the hospital.” A long traffic jam occurred on the highway following the horrific road accident. Meanwhile, the injured were taken to Raipur for treatment.

