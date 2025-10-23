Weather Update in CG: Monsoon Retreats… Rain Expected in This District for Next four Days, Know When Cold Will Increase

This year, the state received 1167.4 mm of rain during the monsoon season, i.e., from June to September. Although this is 64.3 mm less than last year, it is two percent more than normal. Not only this, it is the fourth highest rainfall in the last 20 years. It is noteworthy that last year 1231.7 mm of rain fell, which was the highest in the last 20 years.