Weather Update in CG: Monsoon Retreats… Rain Expected in This District for Next four Days, Know When Cold Will Increase

Weather Update in CG
Weather Update: Light clouds will prevail in the capital on Thursday. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected in the Bastar division for the next four days. The maximum temperature across the state will drop by 2 to 3 degrees in the next three days. However, there will be no significant change in the minimum temperature for the next five days.
The monsoon has withdrawn from Chhattisgarh, but due to a system forming in the Gulf, it is raining in some places. In the last 24 hours, only 1 cm of rain has fallen in Darbha. There were scattered showers. The maximum temperature in the capital on Wednesday was 33 degrees. This was 1.2 degrees above normal.
The minimum temperature was 23.2 degrees, which was 1.7 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to be around 32 degrees and the minimum temperature around 23 degrees. Light cold has started to set in at night in the last week of October. According to the Meteorological Department, the day and night temperatures will start to fall in November, leading to a slight increase in cold.
This year, the state received 1167.4 mm of rain during the monsoon season, i.e., from June to September. Although this is 64.3 mm less than last year, it is two percent more than normal. Not only this, it is the fourth highest rainfall in the last 20 years. It is noteworthy that last year 1231.7 mm of rain fell, which was the highest in the last 20 years.
There was heavy rainfall in the state during the four-month monsoon season from June 1. The highest rainfall was recorded in Balrampur at 1520.9 mm. This is 52 percent more than normal. On the other hand, Bijapur received 1561.3 mm of rain, which is only 14 percent more than normal. Last year, Bijapur received 2388.9 mm, which was 75 percent more than normal. This year, the rainfall in Bijapur was 827.6 mm less.
