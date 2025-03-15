Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Applications Open

For Agniveer General Duty, the educational qualification is a minimum of 45% marks in Class 10th, with a minimum of 33% in each subject. For Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, the educational qualification is a minimum of 60% marks in Class 12th in any subject, with a minimum of 50% in each subject. For Agniveer Technical, the educational qualification is 50% marks in Class 12th Science (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English), with a minimum of 40% in each subject. For Agniveer Tradesman, the educational qualification is passing Class 8th with a minimum of 33% marks in each subject.

Agniveer Bharti 2025: The prescribed age for all posts is 17 to 21 years; the applicant's date of birth should be between 1 October 2004 and 1 April 2008. The rules and eligibility criteria for this recruitment are determined by the Indian Army. To participate in this rally, online registration is required on the Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in by 10 April 2025. For more information, contact the Army Recruitment Office, Raipur, at telephone numbers 0771-2965212 or 0771-2965214 during office hours.