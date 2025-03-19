CG weather alert: Weather to change in hours, rain likely for next 4 days, IMD issues warning

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Raipur was 38.5 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above normal. Both day and night temperatures were significantly higher than usual. Jagdalpur was the hottest place in the state, recording a slightly higher temperature than Raipur at 38.6 degrees Celsius. Ambikapur was the coolest, with a temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Possibility of Rain from 19 to 22 March CG Weather Alert: According to meteorologists at the Lalpur Meteorological Centre, a western disturbance and a trough are causing a change in weather patterns. This will lead to a decrease in temperatures, bringing relief to the people. Light rain is possible in some parts of the state on Wednesday. There is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms between 19 and 22 March. Central and northern Chhattisgarh are likely to experience this rainfall.

In the capital city, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 24 degrees Celsius. Light cloud cover is possible in the morning. However, the sky will clear in the afternoon, leading to a rise in temperature.