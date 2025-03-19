CG weather alert: Weather to change in hours, rain likely for next 4 days, IMD issues warning

Possibility of Rain from 19 to 22 MarchCG Weather Alert: According to meteorologists at the Lalpur Meteorological Centre, a western disturbance and a trough are causing a change in weather patterns. This will lead to a decrease in temperatures, bringing relief to the people. Light rain is possible in some parts of the state on Wednesday. There is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms between 19 and 22 March. Central and northern Chhattisgarh are likely to experience this rainfall.
Temperature Across the StateLocation – Maximum – Minimum
Raipur – 38.5 – 24.5
Mana – 37.6 – 22.1
Bilaspur – 38.1 – 22.0
Pendra Road – 35.1 – 19.0
Ambikapur – 34.0 – 15.6
Jagdalpur – 38.6 – 20.4
Durg – 37.2 – 19.2
Rajnandgaon – 36.0 – 20.5