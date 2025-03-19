scriptCG weather alert: Weather to change in hours, rain likely for next 4 days, IMD issues warning | Latest News | Patrika News
Patrika plus

CG weather alert: Weather to change in hours, rain likely for next 4 days, IMD issues warning

Weather Alert: Light rain is expected in some areas of the state. Following this, there is a possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning between 19th and 22nd March.

RaipurMar 19, 2025 / 09:58 am

Patrika Desk

CG Weather Alert: कुछ ही घंटों में बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, आगामी 4 दिनों तक बारिश की संभावना, IMD का अलर्ट जारी
CG Weather Alert: Tuesday brought some relief from the intense heat in the capital city, Raipur, although hot winds still caused some discomfort. No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected in the state, including the capital, over the next 48 hours. However, a drop of 2 to 3 degrees is anticipated over the following three days. Light rain with thunderstorms is possible in some areas between 19 and 22 March. This is likely to provide relief from the scorching heat.
On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Raipur was 38.5 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above normal. Both day and night temperatures were significantly higher than usual. Jagdalpur was the hottest place in the state, recording a slightly higher temperature than Raipur at 38.6 degrees Celsius. Ambikapur was the coolest, with a temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Possibility of Rain from 19 to 22 March

CG Weather Alert: According to meteorologists at the Lalpur Meteorological Centre, a western disturbance and a trough are causing a change in weather patterns. This will lead to a decrease in temperatures, bringing relief to the people. Light rain is possible in some parts of the state on Wednesday. There is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms between 19 and 22 March. Central and northern Chhattisgarh are likely to experience this rainfall.
In the capital city, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 24 degrees Celsius. Light cloud cover is possible in the morning. However, the sky will clear in the afternoon, leading to a rise in temperature.

Temperature Across the State

Location – Maximum – Minimum
Raipur – 38.5 – 24.5
Mana – 37.6 – 22.1
Bilaspur – 38.1 – 22.0
Pendra Road – 35.1 – 19.0
Ambikapur – 34.0 – 15.6
Jagdalpur – 38.6 – 20.4
Durg – 37.2 – 19.2
Rajnandgaon – 36.0 – 20.5

News / Patrika plus / CG weather alert: Weather to change in hours, rain likely for next 4 days, IMD issues warning

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sunita Williams Returns to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission

World

Sunita Williams Returns to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission

in 3 hours

Putin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties

World

Putin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties

in 3 hours

18 Madrasas Sealed in Major Police Operation

UP News

18 Madrasas Sealed in Major Police Operation

in 4 hours

Rajasthan: Jail for illegal boring as groundwater bill set for assembly approval today

Special

Rajasthan: Jail for illegal boring as groundwater bill set for assembly approval today

in 3 hours

Latest Patrika plus

Chhattisgarh High Court: Bus Fares to Be Rounded Off, HC Issues Guidelines

Patrika plus

Chhattisgarh High Court: Bus Fares to Be Rounded Off, HC Issues Guidelines

17 hours ago

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Applications Open

Patrika plus

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Applications Open

4 days ago

15 Congress MLAs Suspended Amidst ED Raids Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly

Patrika plus

15 Congress MLAs Suspended Amidst ED Raids Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly

1 week ago

Attack on ED Team Raiding Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's House

Patrika plus

Attack on ED Team Raiding Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's House

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.