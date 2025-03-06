Holi Special Trains Ease Travel to Patna: Full Schedule Inside

South East Central Railway is providing facilities for passengers from Gondia to Chhapra and Patna Junction during the Holi festival. These Holi special trains will help control the extra rush and ensure passengers get confirmed tickets. These special trains will start operating from March 11th. This is because Holika Dahan is on March 13th and Rangotsav will be celebrated on March 14th. Before these dates, there will be a rush of people to reach their ancestral villages and cities.

Durg-Nizamuddin Humsafar Express An AC-3 coach facility is being temporarily provided in train number 22867/22868 Durg-Nizamuddin-Durg Humsafar Express. This will be available from Durg station from March 7th to March 14th and from Nizamuddin from March 8th to March 15th.