Holi Special Trains Ease Travel to Patna: Full Schedule Inside

Holi Special Trains: With the Holi festival approaching, all trains arriving at and departing from Raipur station are completely full. In view of this, the railway administration has announced the running of Holi special trains.

RaipurMar 06, 2025 / 09:25 am

Patrika Desk

Holi Special Trains: With the Holi festival approaching, all trains to and from Raipur station are completely full. In view of this, the railway administration has announced three Holi special trains from Gondia station to Patna. An additional third AC coach has also been added to the Durg Humsafar train.
South East Central Railway is providing facilities for passengers from Gondia to Chhapra and Patna Junction during the Holi festival. These Holi special trains will help control the extra rush and ensure passengers get confirmed tickets. These special trains will start operating from March 11th. This is because Holika Dahan is on March 13th and Rangotsav will be celebrated on March 14th. Before these dates, there will be a rush of people to reach their ancestral villages and cities.

Durg-Nizamuddin Humsafar Express

An AC-3 coach facility is being temporarily provided in train number 22867/22868 Durg-Nizamuddin-Durg Humsafar Express. This will be available from Durg station from March 7th to March 14th and from Nizamuddin from March 8th to March 15th.

These trains will run via Raipur and Bilaspur

Train number 08863/08864 Gondia-Chhapra-Gondia for one round trip.

Train number 08895/08896 Gondia-Chhapra-Gondia for one round trip.

08897/08898 Gondia-Patna-Gondia for two round trips.

Holi Special Trains Ease Travel to Patna: Full Schedule Inside

