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Raigarh

Chhattisgarh: 17 Areas to Face 5-Hour Power Cut Today for Maintenance on Stadium-Chandni Chowk Feeder

CG Power Cut: In order to improve the electricity system in Raigarh city and carry out necessary preparations before the monsoon, the electricity department has started large-scale maintenance work.

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Raigarh

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Patrika Desk

Mar 20, 2026

5 घंटे अंधेरे में रहेंगे 17 इलाके, आज स्टेडियम-चांदनी चौक फीडर में होगा मेंटेनेंस(photo-patrika)

17 Areas to Remain Without Power for 5 Hours Today as Stadium–Chandni Chowk Feeder Undergoes Maintenance (Photo: Patrika)

Power Cut: The electricity department has started large-scale maintenance work in Raigarh city of Chhattisgarh to improve the power system and make necessary preparations before the monsoon. In this regard, improvement and tree-cutting work will be carried out on major feeders of the city on Friday, due to which the power supply will be disrupted for about 5 hours in more than 17 areas.

According to the department, work will be carried out on the 11 KV Stadium Feeder and 11 KV Chandni Chowk Feeder originating from the 33/11 KV Circuit House sub-station. This work will continue from 10 AM to 3 PM. During this time, electricity will be completely shut off in the concerned areas.

Power Cut: These areas will be affected

Under maintenance, branches of trees around the lines will be cut (tree cutting) and technical faults will be rectified, so that the problem of power disruption can be reduced during the rainy season.

Areas connected to the Stadium Feeder, including Circuit House, V.D. Mishra Campus, Bande Ali Fatmi Colony, Shadangi Colony, and areas around Kendriya Vidyalaya, will be affected. On the other hand, areas under the Chandni Chowk Feeder, including Intake Well, Rajapara, Bag Talab, Bhanupratap Colony, Raja Mahal, Nawagarhi, Mezban Hotel, Faujdar Para, Babu Para, Turka Para, Chandni Chowk, and Sonar Para, will also be under the power cut.

The electricity department has appealed to the consumers for cooperation and said that special attention will be paid to safety during the work. Also, the scheduled time may be changed if necessary.

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Published on:

20 Mar 2026 01:01 pm

News / Chhattisgarh / Raigarh / Chhattisgarh: 17 Areas to Face 5-Hour Power Cut Today for Maintenance on Stadium-Chandni Chowk Feeder

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