52 Stolen Bikes Recovered, 18 Arrested in Raigadh Police Bust

Theft News: Police have arrested 18 accused involved in a motorcycle theft ring. Fifty-two stolen motorcycles have also been recovered from the accused. The accused had stolen these motorcycles from various locations in the city. While providing information about this case, SP Divyang Patel stated that motorcycle thefts were occurring frequently near Itwari Bazaar, KGH, and Shyam Mandir in the city.
Following this, instructions were given to the Cyber Cell and city police stations to keep an eye on the activities of old motorcycle thieves. The Cyber Cell team kept a watch on the accused arrested in the motorcycle theft case. Meanwhile, Raja Khan, an accused in a motorcycle theft case, was apprehended under suspicious circumstances with an unregistered motorcycle.
During interrogation, he confessed to stealing a large number of motorcycles in the past few months from Itwari Bazaar, KGH, Hospital, Shyam Mandir, Sanjay Market, Kirorimal area, Pusaur, Sakti, Hasaud, and Sarangarh police station areas in Raigarh, along with his accomplices. Based on this revelation, special teams were formed from the Cyber Cell, Kotwali Police Station, Kotararoad, Jute Mill, Pusaur, and Lailunga staff to arrest other members of the gang and recover the stolen motorcycles.
Theft News: The special team arrested Raja Khan and his 17 accomplices from different police station areas and recovered 52 stolen two-wheelers. Preliminary investigations revealed that FIRs were registered in Raigarh district for 21 of the recovered motorcycles. FIRs were also registered in Sakti district for two motorcycles and one in Sarangarh district. Accused Raja Khan has a prior criminal record and has been arrested in theft cases in Dharmajagarh and Baramkela. The accused stated that he used master keys to unlock and steal the motorcycles.