52 Stolen Bikes Recovered, 18 Arrested in Raigadh Police Bust

Theft News: The special team arrested Raja Khan and his 17 accomplices from different police station areas and recovered 52 stolen two-wheelers. Preliminary investigations revealed that FIRs were registered in Raigarh district for 21 of the recovered motorcycles. FIRs were also registered in Sakti district for two motorcycles and one in Sarangarh district. Accused Raja Khan has a prior criminal record and has been arrested in theft cases in Dharmajagarh and Baramkela. The accused stated that he used master keys to unlock and steal the motorcycles.