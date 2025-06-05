script83 Chhattisgarh Villages to Receive 4G Connectivity | Latest News | Patrika News
Raipur

83 Chhattisgarh Villages to Receive 4G Connectivity

RaipurJun 05, 2025 / 09:34 am

Patrika Desk

83 villages to get 4G service (Photo source – Unsplash)

Mobile Connectivity: Eighty-three villages in the Bharatpur-Sonhat Vidhan Sabha constituency, a tribal-dominated and border region of the state, will now be connected to high-speed 4G internet services. This decision was taken by Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia at the request of local MLA Renuka Singh. This step has progressed towards empowering the Digital India mission at the grassroots level.
Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai said, “This connectivity expansion will make various facilities related to digital payments, banking, education, and business accessible to students, farmers, local traders, and villagers, giving a new impetus to the socio-economic development of the region.” He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for this initiative of digital connectivity.

Determination Shown in Swift Action

After MLA Renuka Singh raised serious network issues in her constituency, the Union Communications Minister immediately instructed the Department of Telecommunications to conduct a survey. Based on the survey, 83 villages in the Bharatpur-Sonhat area have been included in the 4G saturation scheme and the LWE Phase 1-upgrade project.
Analysis conducted in the border areas of Raigarh district revealed that 4G services were already available in 27 villages, but the remaining villages had a severe lack of network. Now, the work of expanding 4G services has been started in Amritpur, Garnai, Nevadih, Natwahi, Sonhari, and other villages.

More Villages to be Connected Soon

According to the information, there are possibilities of including villages like Anandpur, Ghatma, Bhumka, Narayanpur, Kachhadi, Mendara, and Patpartola in the next list. More villages will be connected to this project in the future according to regional needs.

