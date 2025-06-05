83 Chhattisgarh Villages to Receive 4G Connectivity

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai said, “This connectivity expansion will make various facilities related to digital payments, banking, education, and business accessible to students, farmers, local traders, and villagers, giving a new impetus to the socio-economic development of the region.” He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for this initiative of digital connectivity.

Determination Shown in Swift Action After MLA Renuka Singh raised serious network issues in her constituency, the Union Communications Minister immediately instructed the Department of Telecommunications to conduct a survey. Based on the survey, 83 villages in the Bharatpur-Sonhat area have been included in the 4G saturation scheme and the LWE Phase 1-upgrade project.

Analysis conducted in the border areas of Raigarh district revealed that 4G services were already available in 27 villages, but the remaining villages had a severe lack of network. Now, the work of expanding 4G services has been started in Amritpur, Garnai, Nevadih, Natwahi, Sonhari, and other villages.