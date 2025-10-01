CG News: Bars and Clubs to Close at Midnight, Entry Restricted for Under-21s

CG News: Clubs and bars in the city are serving alcohol late into the night. Meanwhile, numerous incidents of firing and assault are occurring due to intoxication. These activities are continuously raising several questions for the administration, and the law and order situation in the city is deteriorating. To curb this, Collector Dr. Gaurav Singh held a meeting with the operators of bars and clubs in the district and issued strict orders that they must close by 12 AM under all circumstances.
Furthermore, entry and service to patrons will be completely stopped by 11:30 PM. Stern action will be taken against those who do not comply with the order. SSP Dr. Singh stated that under no circumstances should dry intoxication, NDPS substances, or drugs be consumed in bars and clubs, and strict action will be taken if bars and clubs are not closed on time.
In fact, on Tuesday, Collector and SSP Dr. Lal Umed Singh held a meeting with bar operators and excise officials of the capital in the Red Cross hall of the Collectorate. Several directives were issued during this meeting. A day earlier, action was taken against 7 clubs-bars, and their licenses were suspended for three days.
Recently, a poster for a nude party event in Raipur went viral. Following significant opposition, the police took action. Many individuals involved in this case are still at large. Similarly, history-sheeters clashed over betting money at the Juke Bar. Connections of several individuals involved in a recently busted drug syndicate with clubs like Sheemers Club, Mocca, and Semrock have been exposed. Additionally, incidents of firing, assault, and other altercations are occurring in clubs.
It was stated in the meeting that the entry of individuals below 21 years of age into bars or the sale of alcohol to them is completely prohibited. This must be strictly adhered to. All bars and clubs must compulsorily display their operating hours, information regarding the legal age of customers, warnings against drug use, and contact numbers for the police and excise department for information and complaints at their entrance.
Furthermore, advertisements, inducements, schemes, or obscene promotions of narcotic substances will be prohibited. The appointment of individuals working in bars/clubs should only be done after police verification, and a list of such employees must be provided to the excise and police departments.
The Collector stated that bars/clubs are directly or indirectly responsible for maintaining or deteriorating the law and order situation in the city. All operators will cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order. Additionally, no events, parties, conferences, or entertainment programmes will be organised in bars/clubs without prior permission and information.
For this, it is mandatory to obtain formal approval from the Collector and acquire a one-day license (FL-5 and FL-5(A)). Action will be taken against those who obtain permission after publicising events.
Big NewsView All
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
Trending