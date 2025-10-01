CG News: Bars and Clubs to Close at Midnight, Entry Restricted for Under-21s

CG News: Clubs and bars in the city are serving alcohol late into the night. Meanwhile, numerous incidents of firing and assault are occurring due to intoxication. These activities are continuously raising several questions for the administration, and the law and order situation in the city is deteriorating. To curb this, Collector Dr. Gaurav Singh held a meeting with the operators of bars and clubs in the district and issued strict orders that they must close by 12 AM under all circumstances.