CG Waqf Board Caps Nikah Nazarana at ₹1100

Reason Behind the Decision Dr. Salim Raj had received complaints that some Imams/Maulanas had demanded ₹5100 to perform a Nikah ceremony and refused to proceed if the amount wasn’t paid. Taking these complaints seriously, Dr. Raj issued the order limiting the fee to ₹1100 across the state.

Action to be Taken Islamic Sharia also mandates simplifying the Nikah process. With over 800 Imams and Maulanas performing Nikah ceremonies across the state, any violation of this order or further complaints against any Imam or Maulana will result in action being taken.