Raipur

CG Waqf Board Caps Nikah Nazarana at ₹1100

Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board Nikah Nazarana Order: Dr. Salim Raj, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board, has issued an order for all Waqf institutions, including mosques, madrasas, and dargahs, and their Mutawallis.

RaipurJun 04, 2025 / 10:04 am

Patrika Desk

Imam and Maulana Arrive to Solemnise Nikah (Photo Source: AI)

Chhattisgarh Waqf Board: The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board chairman, Dr. Salim Raj has issued an order for all Waqf institutions—mosques, madrasas, and dargahs—and their Mutawallis.

The order states that Imams and Maulanas in Chhattisgarh can no longer charge exorbitant fees for performing Nikah ceremonies. The permissible fee is now capped at ₹1100 as Nazrana or gift.

Reason Behind the Decision

Dr. Salim Raj had received complaints that some Imams/Maulanas had demanded ₹5100 to perform a Nikah ceremony and refused to proceed if the amount wasn’t paid. Taking these complaints seriously, Dr. Raj issued the order limiting the fee to ₹1100 across the state.

Action to be Taken

Islamic Sharia also mandates simplifying the Nikah process. With over 800 Imams and Maulanas performing Nikah ceremonies across the state, any violation of this order or further complaints against any Imam or Maulana will result in action being taken.

Salim Raj’s Statement

Salim Raj stated that the primary aim of this order is to provide relief to the most backward and impoverished sections of society. ₹5100 is a significant amount for a poor family, requiring considerable effort to earn. This order rectifies an anomaly and ensures that poor families do not have to pay exorbitant Nazrana fees for Nikah ceremonies.

