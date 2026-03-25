CG Weather News: Temperature to Rise in Chhattisgarh, Rain with Thunderstorms Possible on March 27

Possibility of rain along with strong winds (Photo source: Patrika)
CG Weather News: The weather in Chhattisgarh is currently dry, but an increase in temperature is expected in the coming days. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is currently 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal, providing some relief to people.
However, an increase of 2-3 degrees in temperature is predicted over the next four days. After this, there will not be much change in the weather, but light rain and thunderstorms may occur in some areas. According to meteorologists, due to moisture from the Bay of Bengal and the effect of an active cyclonic circulation, it may rain with strong winds in many parts of the state on March 27. This could lead to a temporary drop in temperature, although sunshine will persist in some areas.
Looking at the temperature data in the state, Rajnandgaon recorded the highest maximum temperature at 38.0°C. Ambikapur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 17.0°C. This clearly shows the difference between day and night temperatures.
The weather in Chhattisgarh and central India changes rapidly at the end of March. Moisture from the Bay of Bengal brings rain and clouds. Sudden thunderstorms and strong winds are caused by cyclonic circulation. At the beginning of the summer season, there is a significant difference between day and night temperatures. This change indicates the onset of the summer season, during which temperatures gradually rise, and light rains provide relief intermittently.
According to meteorologists, there is currently no active weather system, due to which the state is experiencing dry conditions. An increase of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature is indicated in the next three days, after which no significant change in weather is expected.
In Chhattisgarh, the heat gradually starts increasing from March. This is a transitional period between the end of winter and the beginning of summer, when western disturbances weaken and no strong local weather system is active. According to experts, due to clear skies and fewer clouds during this time, the sun's rays reach the ground directly, causing the day temperature to rise.
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