CG Weather News: Temperature to Rise in Chhattisgarh, Rain with Thunderstorms Possible on March 27

However, an increase of 2-3 degrees in temperature is predicted over the next four days. After this, there will not be much change in the weather, but light rain and thunderstorms may occur in some areas. According to meteorologists, due to moisture from the Bay of Bengal and the effect of an active cyclonic circulation, it may rain with strong winds in many parts of the state on March 27. This could lead to a temporary drop in temperature, although sunshine will persist in some areas.